Tension Escalates: More Danish Troops to Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

Denmark has sent additional troops to Greenland after US President Donald Trump threatened European countries with tariffs unless he is allowed to purchase the self-governing Arctic island.

Trump has long sought to acquire Greenland from Denmark, citing national security concerns and the need to deter the influence of Russia and China in the region. European NATO members have rallied in support of Copenhagen, which has rejected Trump’s offer.

A new batch of Danish soldiers landed in Greenland on Monday. Major General Soren Andersen, the commander of Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command in Greenland, told local media that at least 100 troops are stationed in the island’s capital, Nuuk, with another 100 deployed to Kangerlussuaq.

A Danish military spokesperson told CNN there would be a “substantial increase” in the number of soldiers on Greenland. The deployment is part of the Arctic Endurance exercise launched in response to pressure from Trump.

Trump previously said he may have to assert control over Greenland “the hard way” if Copenhagen refuses to cooperate. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen rejected the threats in a recent interview with Sky News, saying, “We have red lines that can’t be crossed.”

“You can’t threaten your way to ownership of Greenland. I have no intention of escalating this situation,” Rasmussen said.

Trump said he would impose a new 10% tariff on several European states, including Denmark, Britain, France, and Germany, and would raise it to 25% if a deal on Greenland is not reached by June 1. In a recent post on Truth Social, the president said there are “no written documents” establishing Denmark’s ownership of Greenland.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States,” he added.

European politicians and experts have warned that a US attack on a fellow NATO member would effectively destroy the bloc.