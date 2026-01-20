IRG Intelligence Busts MKO, Monarchist Terror Cells in NE Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said its intelligence units have dismantled two terrorist networks in northeastern Iran linked to the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization [MKO] cult and monarchist groups, and monarchist groups following recent foreign-backed riots.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the IRG branch in Khorasan Razavi Province said its intelligence forces, acting in coordination with the judiciary and other security agencies, dealt a “decisive blow” to key elements of an American-Zionist terrorist network operating at the provincial level.

According to the statement, the forces arrested a five-member cell linked to the MKO and a three-member armed team affiliated with a monarchist terrorist organization.

Searches of the targeted individuals’ hideouts led to the discovery and seizure of firearms and explosive materials, it added.

The IRG said the operation also resulted in the identification and dismantling of a network guilty of carrying out violent acts against citizens, destroying public property, and setting fire to urban transportation and energy infrastructure, causing extensive damage.

The statement added that the arrests were carried out in the context of the recent “American-Zionist sedition,” during which a number of security forces and civilians were killed by terrorist elements using firearms and bladed weapons in a “Daesh-style manner.”

According to the statement, identifying those involved in such attacks remains a priority for security and judicial bodies. It added that public cooperation and intelligence reports have played a role in providing leads that, in some cases, resulted in the identification and arrest of primary terrorist cells.

At the end of the statement, the IRG thanked citizens for their cooperation and vigilance, urging the public to continue reporting suspicious activities and individuals through the available security hotline in order to help ensure sustained security.

The announcement came amid broader security operations carried out in response to recent riots, during which terrorist groups carried out armed attacks against civilians, security forces, and public infrastructure as a means of trying to divert economic protests towards unrest.

The attacks followed incendiary remarks by US President Donald Trump, who threatened fresh military aggression against Iran in case of what he called the Islamic Republic’s potential confrontation with the protesters.

Intelligence officials have verified that the US- and "Israeli"-backed riotous elements were seeking to hijack the protests and ignite chaos as a means of paving the way for such aggression.