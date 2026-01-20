UNRWA Sounds Alarm Over Surge in Deadly Diseases in Gaza Under “Israeli” Siege

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] has issued a stark warning about an unprecedented rise in disease across the Gaza Strip, as “Israel” continues to impose severe restrictions on humanitarian aid and essential shelter supplies amid harsh winter conditions.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner general, said that preventable diseases have reached “record highs” following more than two years of war and the repeated disruption of vaccination programs for children.

“Amid more than two years of war in the Gaza Strip, children repeatedly missed out on the vaccines that they need to keep them safe from preventable diseases,” Lazzarini wrote in a statement published on X on Monday.

He added that freezing temperatures, heavy rainfall and flooding have worsened an already dire public health situation. “Harsh winter weather has Gaza in its grip. This compounds disease risks that are already at record highs due to overcrowded shelters, poor water and sanitation conditions, and the collapse of the medical system,” he said.

Lazzarini noted that UNRWA teams, working alongside UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and local partners, launched the second phase of a vaccination campaign on Sunday, targeting children under the age of three. He emphasized that “UNRWA works to save lives in Gaza.”

His warning comes as Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital sounded an urgent alert over a rapidly deteriorating health crisis, reporting a surge in cases of unidentified illnesses.

Medical staff say the already crippled healthcare system is unable to cope with the growing number of patients due to severe shortages of diagnostic tools, medicines, and treatment options.

Dr. Moataz Harara, head of the Emergency and Reception Department at al-Shifa Hospital, said the facility has been receiving more than 500 patients daily over the past two weeks.

According to Harara, approximately 200 patients each day are suffering from serious respiratory illnesses, presenting symptoms such as high fever, shortness of breath, extreme exhaustion, diarrhea, persistent vomiting, coughing, and chest pain.

He explained that symptom severity varies depending on patients’ immune systems. While some recover within days, others—particularly those with chronic conditions—require hospitalization.

Harara also reported a worrying rise in leptospirosis, a bacterial infection spread by rodents. The hospital is now recording two to three cases every two months, a sharp increase from the previous average of one case every three years.

In addition, he warned of a dramatic surge in acute flaccid paralysis, with nearly 20 cases reported in the past month alone—far exceeding the few cases typically seen annually.

Dr. Ahmad al-Rubai, a specialist in pulmonology and internal medicine, echoed these concerns, highlighting the escalating dangers faced by respiratory patients. He said the crisis is being driven by a severe lack of medications and equipment, compounded by poor living conditions in displacement areas and widespread air pollution.

Respiratory infections, including severe influenza and pneumonia, have increased significantly, pushing many patients into critical condition, Rubai noted.

He explained that most of Gaza’s population is now living in tents or damaged structures, which has directly weakened immune systems and intensified respiratory illnesses.

“Living in tents or semi-destroyed homes has greatly reduced immunity,” Rubai said. “Continuous exposure to cold weather and extreme overcrowding have accelerated the spread of infections.”

He added that the use of firewood and plastic for heating and cooking inside tents has further aggravated lung conditions. “Smoke inhalation severely damages the lungs, increases inflammation, and worsens asthma and chronic respiratory diseases,” he said.

Rubai warned that delays in treatment and the absence of essential medications have already led to deteriorating health outcomes and, in some cases, death. Many patients have suffered serious complications requiring admission to intensive care units.

“If life-saving medicines and medical equipment are not allowed in immediately, countless more patients will face the same fate,” he cautioned.

“Israel” has continued to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza during its genocidal war against Palestinians, triggering widespread hunger and worsening health conditions.

Legal experts argue that these actions demonstrate “Israel’s” failure to meet its obligations under international law as the occupying power, particularly its duty to ensure access to food, medical care and basic necessities for the Palestinian population.

The restrictions also violate the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States in October, which stipulated that “Israel” must allow 600 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily.