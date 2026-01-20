US Man Traumatized After ICE Home Raid In Minnesota

By Staff, Agencies

A naturalized United States citizen in Minnesota said he was left traumatized after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers broke into his home with guns drawn, handcuffed him, and dragged him outside into the snow while he was barely clothed, before later releasing him without explanation.

ChongLy Thao, 56, who goes by the name Scott, said the incident occurred Sunday at his home in Saint Paul during an operation linked to the Trump administration’s intensified immigration crackdown.

Thao said officers forced their way inside and escorted him outdoors wearing only boxer shorts and Crocs, denying him the chance to put on warmer clothing despite freezing temperatures.

“I was praying. I didn’t do anything wrong. Why do they do this to me, without my clothes on?” Thao said.

The temperature in Saint Paul that day dropped to minus 10 degrees Celsius. Thao said he used a blanket belonging to his four-year-old grandson to cover himself as he was taken outside.

He was later fingerprinted and photographed before being released without charges or a clear explanation.

The incident has fueled criticism of federal immigration enforcement tactics and raised concerns about the treatment of civilians during enforcement operations.