Greenland Lawmaker Warns Against Expanded NATO Military Presence

By Staff, Agencies

An expanded NATO presence in Greenland could introduce additional risks and should be carefully evaluated within the broader international context, Greenlandic lawmaker Kuno Fencker said, as allied military activity increases in the autonomous Arctic territory.

Fencker acknowledged that US security concerns are understandable but cautioned against a heavy NATO buildup on the island, warning that such a move could have wider geopolitical repercussions beyond the Arctic.

He stressed that perceptions among countries critical of NATO’s expanding footprint must be considered when shaping security arrangements related to Greenland.

His comments came after talks on January 19 between Danish and Greenlandic officials and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the possibility of establishing a NATO mission in the Arctic was discussed.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said officials had proposed developing a framework for such a mission and expressed hope that progress could be made.

Poulsen also said he does not view NATO’s current reconnaissance activities in Greenland as a mistake.

Rutte, meanwhile, said the discussions highlighted the Arctic’s growing strategic importance, emphasizing that Greenland plays a central role in collective security and that NATO allies will continue coordinating efforts and investments in key capabilities in the region.