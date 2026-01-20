Europe’s Financial Leverage Could Check US Ambitions Over Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

Europe may hold more leverage than expected in deterring US ambitions over Greenland, despite Washington’s military and economic dominance. While much attention has focused on diplomatic or trade responses, Europe’s influence in global capital markets—particularly its extensive holdings of US government debt—could serve as a powerful counterweight.

The geopolitical importance of Greenland has drawn growing interest from Washington in recent years. Beyond political pressure or retaliatory measures, Europe’s financial position gives it an alternative tool: its role as a major creditor to the United States.

The Trump administration has sought to push down long-term US Treasury yields to ease borrowing costs for households and businesses, especially as high mortgage rates continue to strain American homebuyers.

To support this goal, the US Treasury has adjusted its debt issuance strategy and pressed for looser monetary policy.

At the same time, large and persistent budget deficits—along with proposals to sharply increase defense spending in coming years—mean the United States remains heavily dependent on strong demand for its government bonds.

While concerns often center on China’s potential to reduce its Treasury holdings, European countries collectively hold a far larger share.

The combined Treasury holdings of several European states account for more than 30 percent of all foreign-owned US debt, giving Europe substantial financial influence.

This position suggests that, if tensions escalate over Greenland, Europe may possess a quiet but significant form of leverage that extends well beyond traditional diplomatic channels.