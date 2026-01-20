US Invites China to Join Trump-Proposed ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has invited China to join the proposed “Board of Peace,” an international body envisioned by President Donald Trump to oversee post-war governance and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Trump introduced the idea late last year following a US-brokered ceasefire between "Israel" and Hamas.

The proposed council, which Trump has said he would personally chair, is intended to manage security, funding, and political coordination in Gaza during a transitional period, working alongside a Palestinian technocratic administration.

Washington has indicated that the mechanism could later be expanded to address other global conflicts.

According to US officials, the board would include dozens of world leaders, with memberships reportedly offered for three-year terms and an option to secure a permanent seat for $1 billion.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun confirmed that Beijing has received the invitation but did not say whether China would accept it.

He stressed that “cooperation between China and the US benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both,” adding that despite fluctuations, bilateral relations have maintained overall stability.

China and the US were engaged in a trade war in 2025 after the Trump administration imposed tariffs, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing.

Russia has also received an invitation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is reviewing the proposal and expects further contacts with Washington to clarify its details.

Several countries, including Hungary, Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Argentina, have already accepted the US offer to participate in the proposed body.