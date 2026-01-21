Putin Envoy Hails ’Constructive’ US Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Kirill Dmitriev, a senior envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said talks with US officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos were “constructive” on Tuesday, following more than two hours of closed-door discussions.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said Moscow intended to pass “certain information” to the US regarding a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict during the meeting.

Dmitriev met US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner at the forum, according to TASS, later telling reporters the meeting was “constructive” and that “more and more people recognize the validity of the Russian position,” without elaborating.

Witkoff also described the talks as “very positive,” but did not provide details.

Moscow and Washington have stepped up contacts since Trump returned to office last year, signaling interest in a negotiated Ukraine settlement after relations sank to decades-long lows under Joe Biden.

Dmitriev made several visits to the US last year to discuss restoring ties and ending the fighting in Ukraine, most recently holding two days of talks with Witkoff and Kushner in December that both sides described as “constructive.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that Moscow is expecting another visit by Witkoff and Kushner, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Putin met Witkoff six times in 2025.

Ukraine’s top negotiator Rustem Umerov said talks with US officials on a diplomatic solution would continue at the WEF this week.

Axios reported earlier Tuesday that plans for Trump to sign a so-called “prosperity plan” for Kiev with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky at Davos were scrapped, with Zelensky later announcing he would not attend the forum.