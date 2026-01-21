Zelensky Drops Davos Visit Amid Trump Snub Claims

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has canceled his trip this week to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after reports that plans for a meeting with US President Donald Trump were scrapped by the White House.

The meeting was reportedly meant to sign off on the "prosperity plan," a rare-earths deal between Trump and Zelensky aimed at recouping US spending in Ukraine and attracting $800 billion in reconstruction funding over the next decade.

Speaking to journalists in Kiev on Tuesday, Zelensky said he will stay in Ukraine unless there are “security guarantee” or “prosperity plan” documents to sign with the US side.

Ukrainian opposition MP Aleksey Goncharenko wrote on Telegram that Zelensky would skip the World Economic Forum, saying “the meeting with Trump was canceled” and “no agreement will be signed.”

According to Axios, a US official has denied that any date for signing the ‘prosperity agreement’ was set, as it still needs work.

The Ukrainian leader had been “keen” on meeting with Trump, according to Politico. “The reluctance to have one is coming from the White House,” the outlet wrote on Tuesday, citing a Republican foreign policy expert.

The rare-earths deal was a key precondition for the US to “move forward” with a diplomatic push to end the conflict, Trump has said.

However, as of right now, Zelensky is the reason why the effort has not succeeded, the US president told Reuters last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin is “ready to make a deal… I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal,” he said.

Moscow has accepted a number of conditions laid out by the US prior to the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday. “We still hope that these understandings remain fully valid.”