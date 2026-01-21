Greenland Urged to Prepare as US Invasion Fears Rise

By Staff, Agencies

Greenland’s leader said the Arctic island must be ready for a potential US attack, responding to US President Donald Trump’s remarks about the territory.

Speaking to reporters in the island’s capital, Nuuk, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Greenland plans to create a task force to help residents prepare for disruptions to their daily lives. He said it is “not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out.”

Greenland’s finance minister, Mute Bourup Egede, said the island is under “a lot of pressure” and that “we need to be ready for all scenarios.” The Greenland government is currently working on new guidelines for its population of 57,000, including a recommendation to stock up on food for five days.

Trump, who has long sought to acquire Greenland to counter Russian and Chinese influence, has refused to rule out using force and last week threatened new tariffs on Denmark, Britain, France, and Germany if a deal is not reached.

Denmark sent additional troops to the island on Monday as part of the international Arctic Endurance exercise, which was launched in response to Trump’s statements.

Politicians in both Denmark and Greenland have denied that there is an immediate threat of Russian or Chinese encroachment and signaled readiness to work with Trump on security issues.

“If they have mining projects that they want to do or if they need another military base [in Greenland], the door is wide open for discussions. But handing over sovereignty and 50,000 citizens of Denmark who definitely don’t want to be Americans – we just can’t do that,” Rasmus Jarlov, the head of the Danish parliamentary defense committee, told Sky News on Tuesday.

European leaders have also warned that a US attack on a fellow NATO member would destroy the bloc.