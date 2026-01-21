Trump’s Trip to Davos Delayed by Technical Issue

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump had to return to the Washington, DC area on Tuesday after Air Force One experienced a technical issue shortly after departing for Davos, Switzerland.

“After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The president and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” the White House said in a brief statement.

AP cited a reporter on board as saying the lights in the press cabin briefly went out after takeoff.

Trump is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday afternoon. The president is also expected to discuss with European leaders his plans to acquire Greenland from Denmark, which other NATO members oppose.

Trump has threatened to impose new tariffs on multiple European countries starting next month unless a deal on Greenland is reached.

EU officials are reportedly discussing possible retaliation, including activating previously suspended tariffs on US goods and restricting American companies’ access to the bloc’s market.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced Trump’s threats as “unacceptable” during a speech in Davos on Tuesday, saying the EU will resist attempts to “weaken and subordinate Europe.”