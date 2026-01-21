Iran’s Armed Forces Warn Aggressors: Any Threat to Leader Will Be Severely Thwarted

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, has dismissed recent threats from US President Donald Trump, warning that any hostile action against Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei would provoke a devastating military retaliation.

General Shekarchi, speaking at a Tehran meeting on Tuesday, dismissed Trump’s threats calling for a change in Iran’s leadership, labeling them part of a broader psychological warfare campaign.

“We do not attach significant importance to Trump’s clamor,” he said.

General Shekarchi warned that any “hand of aggression” toward Iran’s Leader would be decisively severed, stressing this was “not a mere slogan,” and said enemies are fully aware Iran would swiftly neutralize any violation of its territory, citing the June 2025 12‑day war as proof of that capability.

The General praised Iran’s bazaar and trade unions for resisting foreign-backed riots, saying attempts to stir market chaos during the 12-day war “ultimately failed.”

Shekarchi said the enemy tried the same strategy during recent riots but was defeated once more. “As soon as the merchants and guilds realized the enemy was exploiting the situation, they acted immediately… showing self-sacrifice and disappointing the enemy,” he stated.

Addressing the recent deadly riots, General Shekarchi said terrorist elements used a “bloody strategy” targeting civilians indiscriminately, with over two-thirds of the victims—including youth and children—being innocent.

The general highlighted the restraint shown by Iranian security forces, including the Police, Basij, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG].

General Shekarchi said security forces often operated unarmed to protect civilians, placing themselves at extreme risk. “Our forces were subjected to brutal attacks… They act as shields to protect the youth… and were dismembered and burned with gasoline,” he stated.

Iran was the scene of highly violent riots exploiting concerns about the rising cost of living earlier this month.

Authorities acknowledged the legitimacy of economic grievances caused by US sanctions but vowed to decisively confront terrorists backed by the US and "Israel".

Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran under the guise of supporting “peaceful protesters” and recently called for an end to Imam Khamenei’s leadership, saying, “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran.”

Iran’s parliamentary national security commission warned Tuesday that any attack on Imam Khamenei would amount to a declaration of war on the Islamic world, triggering a jihad decree and a global response by Islam’s fighters.