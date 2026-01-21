Syria Declares 4-Day Ceasefire to Boost SDF Talks

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced a four-day nationwide ceasefire starting Tuesday at 8:00 pm, aimed at supporting the planned understandings with the Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].

In an official statement, the Ministry said the decision reflects “commitment to the understandings declared by the Syrian state with the SDF and a dedication to supporting national efforts,” emphasizing that it will remain “the shield of the Syrian people in all its segments” to maintain national security and stability.

The ceasefire follows a “joint understanding” with the SDF, outlining military, administrative, and political integration to begin Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Syrian presidency confirmed SDF forces will be integrated into the Defense and Interior Ministries, with technical details still under discussion.

Under the agreement, Syrian forces will stay on the outskirts of al-Hasakah and Qamishli and avoid entering Kurdish villages, leaving local security to community forces, while further talks finalize integration details.

The ceasefire follows a Sunday agreement incorporating SDF members into state institutions and transferring Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL group] detainee oversight to the government, after recent operations reclaimed areas in response to past SDF violations.

Syria’s interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa spoke with Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday to discuss regional developments and mutual concerns.

Al-Sharaa and al-Sudani stressed Syria’s unity, border security, and joint efforts against Daesh, while agreeing to activate crossings and institutions to boost stability and services.