Iran Warns Europe: Disrespecting Deals Comes with Consequences

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Europe is now reaping the consequences of betraying Tehran, as the US repeats its double‑standard tactics.

The top diplomat made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday, reminding how European states violated a nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic, which had been signed in 2015, on Washington’s cue.

The betrayal saw the European trio of the UK, France, and Germany stop their trade with Iran after the US left the nuclear deal in 2018.

According to Araghchi, the same European states, who obeyed the US by disrespecting the deal, had now been forced to stomach the “blowback” from this betrayal.

The backlash, he noted, had manifested itself in the form of the states’ now facing a similar unilateral approach by Washington that is trying to threaten them into handing over Greenland’s control.

US President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on Europe for resisting his territorial demands, defying last year’s EU-US trade deal.

Araghchi said Trump’s threat amounted to the US "violating an agreement signed with the EU barely six months ago," adding that Europe deserved being shortchanged after it "obeyed" Washington’s betrayal of Tehran. "Mr. Trump’s threat to take over Greenland…could not happen to a more deserving continent."

The foreign minister, meanwhile, cited EU Commission President von der Leyen, who stressed, "A deal is a deal…when counterparts shake hands, it must mean something."

Araghchi said the lesson is clear: either all deals are deals, or no handshake means anything. He warned that the latter leads to nothing short of the breakdown of the international order.