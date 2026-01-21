Qatar Pressed Washington on Iran Diplomacy, Gaza Liberation

By Staff, Agencies

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Doha urged the United States to ease tensions with Iran through diplomacy and prevent further regional escalation.

Speaking during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Al Thani said his country supports a peaceful resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue and has urged Washington to adopt diplomacy rather than confrontation.

“The region is going through a lot of tension,” he noted, adding, “We do not want to see an escalation, and we have advised Washington to pursue a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue.”

In the same session, Al Thani called on the "Israeli" occupation to withdraw from the Gaza Strip to complete the terms of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.

The Gaza Government Media Office said "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] violated the ceasefire for the 100th straight day, breaching international humanitarian law and the ceasefire’s humanitarian protocols.

The office reported that government bodies documented 1,300 violations since the truce began, including 430 gunfire incidents, 66 vehicle incursions into residential areas, 604 cases of shelling or direct targeting, and 200 demolitions of homes and buildings.

After issuing direct threats against Iran, Washington faced criticism from "Israeli" media for hesitating to follow through with military action. Reports cited Pentagon concerns over insufficient US firepower in West Asia and warnings that strikes could escalate into a full-scale conflict.

"Israeli" outlets, including IOF Radio and "Zman", framed Trump’s hesitation as part of a broader pattern—dubbed TACO, “Trump Always Chickens Out”—highlighting what they saw as a misreading of the region and a lack of decisive leadership despite bold threats.