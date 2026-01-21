US Greenlights $2.3B Arms Sale to Singapore

By Staff, Agencies

The United States State Department has approved a $2.316 billion arms sale to Singapore, including P-8A maritime patrol planes, MK 54 torpedoes, and related gear.

Singapore has requested up to four P-8A patrol aircraft, seven Guardian laser systems with processors for the AN/AAQ-24[V]N system with selective availability anti-spoofing modules, and eight MK 54 lightweight torpedoes.

Non-major items include mission software, MX-20HD electro-optical/IR systems, missile warning sensors, AN/AQQ-2[V] acoustic and AN/APY-10 radar systems, ALQ-213 early warning gear, KIV-78 cryptography, IFF transmitters, countermeasures, and other key systems.

The deal also includes aircraft and torpedo spares, support gear, training, software, publications, test equipment, and technical assistance, with engineering and logistics support to integrate the systems into Singapore’s forces.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency states that the P-8A patrol aircraft and associated systems are expected to improve Singapore's maritime security and surveillance capabilities.

The proposed sale will contribute to Singapore’s efforts to bolster national and territorial defense, while enhancing interoperability with US and allied forces. The acquisition is not expected to alter the existing military balance in the region.

The primary contractor for the aircraft is Boeing, with most of the MK 54 lightweight torpedoes to be sourced directly from US Navy stock, and additional systems and components supplied by companies under contract with the Navy.

The implementation of this sale will involve up to 14 personnel from the US government and contractors traveling to Singapore for a period of up to two years. Their mission will include support for aircraft fielding, training, logistics, and technical assistance.

According to the US government, the proposed arms sale is expected to have no negative impact on US defense readiness, and the final dollar value may vary depending on budgetary constraints and the terms of the final sales agreement.