Two Civilians Martyred in ’Israeli’ Drone Strikes on Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that two civilians were killed on Wednesday morning as a result of "Israeli" drone strikes in southern Lebanon.

One strike targeted the al-Zahrani–al-Musayliha road in the Sidon District, where emergency and rescue teams rushed to the scene shortly after the attack.

A second drone strike hit a civilian vehicle in the town of al-Bazouriyah in the Tyre District, killing its driver.

The attacks come amid continued "Israeli" military aggression in Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement signed on November 27, 2024.

Overnight, "Israeli" occupation forces carried out multiple violations, including a demolition operation on Hammamous Hill and artillery shelling on the outskirts of Yaroun.

Additional incidents included an "Israeli" quadcopter dropping a flashbang grenade near a civilian in Meis al-Jabal.

Earlier, "Israeli" forces demolished a home between Markaba and Rub Thalathin and raided the town of Kfar Kila, destroying two houses near its center.

These incidents reflect ongoing breaches of Lebanon’s sovereignty and violations of the ceasefire and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, with attacks reported across southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs.