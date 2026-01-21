Iranian Forces Kill Terror Cell Ringleader, Arrest 11 Militants

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian security and intelligence forces have killed a ringleader and arrested 11 members of a Takfiri terrorist cell during a series of coordinated operations in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, officials said.

In a statement, the provincial General Directorate of Intelligence said the arrests were carried out during three joint operations involving the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base, provincial intelligence units, and police forces.

One of the group’s key operational leaders was killed during an armed clash with security forces.

The detainees were identified as members of a Takfiri group known as “Ansar al-Shaytan,” which authorities said had been planning terrorist attacks in the province.

The group was reportedly hiding on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Zahedan, before being tracked down.

Security forces also seized a significant cache of weapons and explosives from the militants’ hideouts, including an RPG launcher with multiple rounds, two assault rifles with ammunition, several handguns, and materials used in the manufacture of bombs.

Officials said the operation dealt a serious blow to terrorist networks operating in the region and reaffirmed that security forces remain on high alert to prevent any threats to public safety.