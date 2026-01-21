“Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon, Martyrs Civilians And Injure Journalists

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces carried out a series of violent airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, targeting multiple towns and residential areas.

The attacks began in the town of Kfour in the Nabatieh district, where an airstrike hit a residential building. Subsequent strikes targeted several buildings in Qennarit, while another raid in Jarjouaa destroyed a building outright, as drones continued intensive patrols over the area.

Several journalists were injured during the airstrikes on Qennarit, after a group of reporters was present near the targeted site at the time of the attack.

Later in the day, “Israeli” warplanes launched additional airstrikes on the towns of al-Kharayeb in the Saida district and Ansar in the Nabatieh district.

These attacks followed earlier threats issued by the “Israeli” occupation against civilian homes and residential buildings in the targeted areas.

In separate attacks, two civilians were martyred when vehicles were struck in al-Zahrani, in the Saida district, and in al-Bazouriyah, in the Tyre district. One strike targeted a car on the al-Zahrani–al-Musaylih road, while another hit a civilian vehicle in al-Bazouriyah.

The strikes form part of continued “Israeli” violations across southern Lebanon, targeting civilian infrastructure and endangering both residents and members of the press.