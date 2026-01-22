US House Panel Slaps Contempt on Clintons In Epstein Probe

By Staff, Agencies

The US House Oversight Committee has voted to cite former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for contempt of Congress after they failed to comply with subpoenas tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, Axios reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, 34 lawmakers voted in favor of holding Bill Clinton in contempt, while 25 voted to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt. The decision was largely opposed by Democratic members of the committee.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer [R-Kentucky] said he will move to hold former President Bill Clinton in contempt after Clinton declined a closed-door deposition in the Epstein probe, calling the refusal “very disappointing” and confirming the panel will “hold former President Clinton in contempt of Congress.”

The deposition followed a July committee vote to subpoena 10 people, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, as part of the review of crimes linked to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify on Wednesday, but has also indicated she does not plan to appear.

In the same session, the Oversight Committee rejected a Democratic proposal to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt for allegedly delaying the release of key Epstein case files, Axios noted.

The renewed interest in the Epstein case has intensified scrutiny on high-profile political figures and longstanding accusations of obstruction, elite protection, and systemic failure within US institutions.