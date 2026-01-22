Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem Marking Al-Mab’ath Al-Nabawi

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Address by Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem marking Al-Mab’ath Al-Nabawi [the Prophetic Mission] during a ceremony honoring a group of newly graduated memorizers of the Holy Quran on January 17, 2026.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. Praise be to God, Lord of the worlds, and may prayers and peace be upon the noblest of creation, our master, our beloved, and our leader, Abu Al-Qasim Mohammad, and upon his pure and immaculate Household, his righteous and chosen Companions, and upon all prophets and the righteous until the Day of Judgment.

Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

We meet today on the occasion of the Al-Mab’ath Al-Nabawi [the Noble Prophetic Mission] and to launch the graduation ceremony of a group of Holy Quran memorizers through the Holy Quran Association. We will also address some regional and international issues, and afterward, we will speak about the domestic political situation.

The Noble Prophetic Mission took place on the 27th of Rajab, when the first Quranic verses were revealed to the Messenger of God, Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. “Read, [O Prophet], in the Name of your Lord Who created—created humans from a clinging clot. Read! And your Lord is the Most Generous, Who taught by the pen—taught humanity what they knew not.” (Al-'Alaq,1–5)

These first verses marked the launch of the Noble Prophetic Mission of the Messenger of God, Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, which began on the 27th of Rajab and continued for 23 years: 13 years in Mecca and 10 years in Medina.

The Noble Prophetic Mission and the anniversary of the Mission mean that we are before the greatest day in human history, when God Almighty decided to entrust the Messenger, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, with the comprehensive and complete Islamic message to be conveyed to humanity so that people might live with insight into the affairs of their lives, live happily, uprightly and justly, embody all human virtues such as noble character and sound judgment, and then receive their reward on the Day of Resurrection after departing this worldly life through righteous conduct.

The Noble Prophetic Mission marks the beginning of the universal Islamic message through the Holy Quran as a complete constitution for human life in the hands of the Messenger of God, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, the Seal of the Messengers and the Master of all prophets for all humankind.

Today, we are gathering in several locations:

● Jabal Amel I – Tyre, Imam Al-Mahdi Secondary School, Martyr Ahmad Qasir Hall.

● Jabal Amel II – Nabatieh, Imam Hussein [AS] Husayniyya.

● Beirut – Imam Al-Mujtaba [AS] Complex.

● Baalbek – Husayniyya of the Imam Khomeini Cultural Center.

● Hermel – Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex.

What does the Noble Prophetic Mission mean?

The Mission is the path to perfection. The Messenger of God, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, said, “I was sent only to perfect noble character.”

Perfection means completion and attaining the highest degrees of human excellence in applying divine law to worldly life.

God Almighty says in His Noble Book:

“[Consider, O Prophet,] the Day We will call against every faith-community a witness of their own. And We will call you to be a witness against these [people of yours]. We have revealed to you the Book as an explanation of all things, a guide, a mercy, and good news for those who [fully] submit.” (Al-Nahl, 89)

This is the goal of the Noble Mission: a Book that sets out all the principles a human being needs in life; guidance to the straight and righteous path for human living; mercy from God Almighty in that He sent us the Messenger and the Message; and glad tidings to the Muslims that, if they adhere to this approach and this path, they will reach the highest level.

The Noble Prophetic Mission is the path to human perfection. It is the path to noble character. It is the path to the best life a human being can live, if he abides by the standards of what the Messenger of God, peace and blessings be upon him and his family, conveyed to us from the Lord of the worlds, from the Creator who knows best what serves human interests and life.

The Noble Prophetic Mission is also the path of truth. The Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali [AS] said:

“He sent Muhammad with the truth, to bring His servants out of the worship of idols to His worship, and from obedience to Satan to obedience to Him, with a Quran He clarified and perfected.”

Thus, we stand before a methodology of truth. Today, human beings face multiple choices and need sound reason and a pure natural disposition to distinguish between desire and uprightness, between righteousness and corruption. The Holy Quran and Islam are what guide the human being to the path of truth. Wherever divine legislation is found, there is truth; and wherever the Messenger’s guidance follows the path of Islam and the path of the Holy Quran, there we stand with the truth.

The Noble Prophetic Mission is also a salvation of people’s souls, as Imam Khomeini, may God sanctify his noble soul, said:

“The Mission is for the salvation of people’s souls, the refinement of their morals and their selves, bringing them out of darkness, establishing light and the light of justice, and defining the path to that.”

Man needs to recognize the path and to have inner reassurance in the choice he makes. This can only be achieved through the great, complete, and comprehensive message of Islam that God Almighty sent to us through His Messenger and which has reached us.

Imam Khamenei, may God prolong his life, also said, “The Mission raised the banner of knowledge and awareness, for if a human being does not learn and does not come to know, how can he reach the truth?”

How great is this day, which opens for us the horizons of happiness and a wholesome life in this world and grants us the great reward with God Almighty in the Hereafter.

So blessed be this Noble Prophetic Mission for you all, along with the Isra’ and Mi’raj of the Messenger of God, peace and blessings be upon him and his family.

The second matter is this ceremony—the ceremony of the Holy Quran Association—to honor 371 memorizers of the Holy Quran, along with an elite group of winners in international competitions, and also to mark the 38th anniversary of the founding of the Holy Quran Association, which has carried out 3,712 Quran memorization courses during this period. This is an important and blessed achievement.

Memorizing the Holy Quran is a fundamental matter because it fills the human being with sound and righteous concepts. What is required is not memorization for the sake of repetition alone, but rather memorization accompanied by the sciences of the Quran, proper recitation, tajwid, interpretation, understanding and application.

What especially caught my attention was the presence of a young girl, no more than eight years old, among the memorizers of the Holy Quran. I spoke with her and found that she possessed precise principles of thinking and a Quranic culture that had influenced her way of thinking, her conduct, and her answers. This is among the great outcomes.

We encourage memorization within an integrated framework because it builds a Quranic culture, a culture of truth, and a culture of completeness and perfection, and it has a positive impact on a person’s life.

I thank all those working in the Holy Quran Association for these blessed efforts, and I encourage them to do even more, because through the Quran we open the horizons of life toward righteousness and uprightness.

Here, the brothers informed me of something about one of the victims of the pager attack. They say that, within three months, he memorized 15 parts of the Holy Quran and is persevering in memorizing the remaining sections. Look at this great achievement. They say that the pager-injured were thought to be beyond recovery, but no—these people are stronger than their wounds. They are strong, they challenge, they recover, and they move forward. Blessed be this honorable brother and all those who work in this direction. God willing, the results of the work of the Holy Quran Association—especially of those who will be honored today—will be positive, broad, and comprehensive.

Third: the events in Iran, the events of the Islamic Republic of Iran. What happened?

Trump wants to intervene in all regions of the world in order to obstruct democratic life, Islamic life, and free life, and in order to seize wealth, resources, and oil, and to control people and their destinies, as we see from what he is doing on a global level. But the distinctiveness of the Islamic Republic is that, since 1979, it has carried the banner of truth: neither Eastern nor Western. It is an independent state that relies on the capabilities of its sons and its people, and it is the state that has supported the honorable resistance throughout the region, especially the resistance against the “Israeli” occupation, which is a cancerous tumor at the level of the region and the world.

They have tried to punish the Islamic Republic and weaken it. They have not spared any war, sanctions, or pressure without imposing it on the Islamic Republic for more than 46 years, and this continues. But they found that this people is resilient and difficult to subdue or suppress, so they turned to provocation and attempts to stir chaos, and to the agents of the Mossad and America who move in the streets, exploiting protests and peaceful demonstrations over living conditions. Yet these individuals attack security forces, harm civilians, and create chaos. Netanyahu and Trump intervene to support these groups on the basis of sabotaging the Islamic Republic of Iran from within, overthrowing the system, and changing Iran’s resistance-based equation into another form that would be under their control, enabling them to exploit Iran’s resources, talents and capabilities.

They were not able to succeed despite all the threats issued by Trump and the calls to support rioters who were incited to storm government centers and carry out acts of vandalism. Despite all this, it became clear that the great Iranian people took to the streets in the millions and made their voice heard. It was said that the Tehran demonstration alone reached three million men, women, youth, and children. The other demonstrations were also in the millions, especially in the major Iranian cities and in every place where protests took place.

These demonstrations showed the will of the people and their demands. If you say that the Iranian people have demands, then this is the Iranian people. Can millions be compared to dozens of agents, to those who attack people, destroy public property, damage mosques, vandalize banks and insurance companies, and also destroy property in the streets that belongs to the people? There is no comparison.

But America does not want a free system, nor does it want a people who govern themselves. Rather, it wants to dominate peoples, their choices, their resources, and their capabilities, and it supports the “Israeli” occupation in order for it to expand in the region. Praise be to God, this Iranian people—under the wise, great, inspiring, rightly guided, and God-supported leadership, God willing, of Imam Khamenei (may God prolong his life), with the administration of the president and the entire responsible leadership, with the efforts of the security forces and the Revolutionary Guard, and with the active participation of the Iranian people in confronting this with their words, their positions, and their presence in the streets—has made America fail to achieve its objective of toppling the system.

We stand with Iran, and we consider Iran to be steadfast and strong. We stand with Iran the people, Iran the leadership, and Iran the revolution. God willing, Iran will remain a fortress of jihad, resistance, independence, and freedom, and a source of inspiration for the oppressed in the world. They will not be able to defeat the millions who have rallied around their leadership and their choices.

Fourth: Venezuela.

It witnessed the crime of the age: the abduction of the president of the republic from within his own country. This is what America has done. What was the pretext? They did not announce a pretext. But they want Venezuela’s oil, they want Venezuela’s wealth, and they want to annex all of Venezuela’s resources and capabilities to America. There is a greedy mindset that seeks to exploit every opportunity and benefit from resources and capacities. Not everything can be achieved by force, and not everyone who possesses power has the right to violate international law, the rights of states, and the rights of peoples.

But it has become clear that Trump is not content with Venezuela alone. He wants Greenland, Canada, and Cuba, and he also seeks to control the capabilities of the European Union, in addition to the interventions in our region of West Asia—regarding Syria and the wider region—and the support for the “Israeli” entity. All of these moves are driven by a desire for domination.

In any case, the Europeans will one day see that they applaud America, yet they hold no value in its eyes, and their countries will become weak and subordinate. For those who today align themselves with America in its crimes—whether in support of the “Israeli” entity or across the world—will pay the price later, because this oppressor will spare no one from its injustice. This will lead to heinous acts in Europe and elsewhere.

We call for a global movement, at the level of states and at the level of peoples, to say to America: stop. Let people everywhere raise their voices to put an end to this American arrogance, which has no justification other than domination, arrogance, and tyranny. Where are the rights of the people? The people are supposed to have rights, preserved and administered by the people of their own countries.

Fifth: We now turn to the domestic political situation. I will speak about several matters.

First: With the end of the Battle of the Mighty [Uli al-Bas Battle] on November 27, 2024, we found ourselves facing a new phase of the conflict and a new era in Lebanon. Its features began to take shape with the election of a president of the republic, the formation of a government, and all the other steps associated with the establishment of the new era. We participated in all the steps of state-building with a high sense of responsibility—from electing the president to granting confidence to the government and to the other measures that were taken, few as they were, during this period.

However, stability has not been achieved in Lebanon because of the “Israeli”-American aggression, the continuation of the occupation, the poisoning of the atmosphere by certain forces that serve “Israel” and America rather than their own country and obstruct Lebanon’s recovery, the media of lies and disinformation, and the lack of respect for religious authorities, along with the unchecked hurling of insults and accusations.

This has led to a phase of instability. Instability affects everything. Movement in the country will remain weak, no matter what achievements are realized. Without security stability, there can be no comfortable political stability and no economic stability. All of this is tied to the security climate imposed by “Israel” and America.

In the new phase after the Battle of the Mighty [Uli al-Bas Battle], the Lebanese state has become responsible for protecting Lebanon and its people, thus bringing to an end decades in which this responsibility was abandoned and taken up by the resistance. This has all been by the will of all of us: the state said, “We are ready,” and the resistance also said, “We are ready.” When the state stepped forward to assume this responsibility, circumstances naturally changed, and it became possible for the state to take action.

One of the requirements of the new phase is the implementation of the agreement. Lebanon fulfilled everything required of it under the agreement, and the resistance assisted to the maximum extent, to the point that not a single violation occurred throughout the entire period of one year and three months. But “Israel” did not comply. For those who do not know, we clarify: implementing the agreement means implementing it in full, not in stages. Whoever says there is a first stage and then a second stage—we say: no, there are no stages. There is an agreement that is either implemented or not implemented. This agreement was implemented by the Lebanese state, and “Israel” implemented none of it. There is nothing left that can be called a “second stage.”

As for those who say there is a second stage called Resolution 1701, that is another matter. Resolution 1701 does not involve “Israel” in relation to us. The agreement has two parties: one called Lebanon and one called the “Israeli” entity—the “Israeli” enemy. Resolution 1701, however, involves a Lebanese internal side that implements what is required of it and an “Israeli” side that implements what is required of it, and it has nothing to do with us, nor do we have anything to do with it. Resolution 1701 is a purely Lebanese matter. The exclusivity of weapons is a purely Lebanese matter. A national security strategy is a purely Lebanese matter. All of this is linked to the Lebanese internal arena and to agreement among the political forces until the desired outcome is reached. This is the first matter.

Second: The obstruction of state-building is due to three factors.

The first factor is the “Israeli”-American aggression.

The second factor is the cartel of financial and political corruption.

The third factor is the group loyal to American tutelage.

We will speak briefly about the group loyal to American tutelage. Their positions encourage “Israeli” aggression. They promote discord between the army and the resistance, between the army and the people, and among the various components within the Lebanese state. They hope that the “Israeli” enemy will secure for them presence and influence in the political arena.

The conduct of certain ministers in applying American sanctions is also part of this camp—the camp loyal to American-“Israeli” tutelage. Moreover, the absence of an effective foreign minister has paralyzed the diplomacy that should defend Lebanon. We have a real problem: we do not have a foreign minister. Because this so-called minister, Raji, we have does not know whom he works for— is he Lebanon’s foreign minister, or a minister serving somewhere else?

Foreign Minister Raji acts contrary to the policy of the government and the current presidency and aligns himself with the “Israeli” position by granting “Israel” the right, if weapons remain, to attack Lebanon. Who behaves in such a “national” manner and gives the “Israeli” interpretation of the agreement? He and his group also play with civil peace when he incites sedition by calling on the Lebanese army to use force against the people. He seeks to drag Lebanon into civil war. This behavior is against the presidency, against the government, against the Lebanese people, and against the resistance. No one should claim that it is only against the resistance, because it works against Lebanon’s national interest.

Those who call for rejecting reconstruction, who put obstacles in the way, and who incite foreign countries not to provide anything except after achieving “Israeli”-American objectives are also part of the American-“Israeli” tutelage group—followers who call for striking social and financial institutions, the Qard Al-Hasan Association, every social initiative, and even opposing funds that come as donations. Who do they serve? Do they serve Lebanon?

The people living in the South, in the southern suburbs, in the Beqaa, and in various regions of Lebanon are part of the Lebanese citizenry, and they have rights just as you do. You should stand with them and alongside them, not confront them.

In any case, the Lebanese government bears the responsibility of addressing this dysfunction, represented by the foreign minister who does not act according to the government’s policies—either by replacing him, silencing him, or obliging him to adopt the Lebanese position. Measures must be taken because it is not acceptable for him to continue “tweeting” or acting in a way that contradicts national policy. This is one of the reasons for the government’s weak performance: there is no foreign minister representing Lebanon’s national demands.

Third: Lebanon faces aggression, corruption, and dependency—factors that work against the presidency, against state-building, against the army, against the people, and against the resistance. Do not think that anything that undermines Lebanon’s stability is directed only against the resistance or only against a single essential component. Yes, the resistance is affected more, and this component suffers more, but all of Lebanon will be impacted, at a certain place, at a certain time, and under certain circumstances. If everything collapses together, not a single stone will remain upon another.

No one should imagine that they will be safe if the resistance is not protected, if the environment is not secured, if the people are not protected, and if we are not all united as one hand. Neither “Israel” nor America will allow matters to stabilize.

What does building the state require?

I will give a simple example to illustrate the idea of state-building today. If a person wants to construct a building, what do they do? They lay the foundations first and then move on to the upper floors. No one builds the upper floors first and then lays the foundations—that is impossible. Therefore, we must build the foundations first and then move to the upper floors. Sovereignty and liberation are the foundations and pillars—they are the base upon which we must begin.

Second, if some consider the exclusivity of weapons a necessity, this belongs to the upper floors, after we have secured the pillars of sovereignty. Only then can we move to the upper floors. It is not only we who say that sovereignty is the primary pillar. I reviewed the ministerial statement and examined it carefully to recall what we, as members participating at the heart of the government, had agreed upon and on what basis we gave our approval.

I emphasize the very first line of the ministerial statement, where the Prime Minister says: “We represent before you a government that is united and committed to defending Lebanon’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity, and its people.”

The first clause, the first line, and the first words speak of solidarity, the defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty, and the unity of Lebanon’s land and people. These are the essential pillars, and this statement is accurate.

In the fourth paragraph, it says:

“The state we want is one that fully assumes responsibility for the country’s security, defends its borders and frontiers, deters aggressors, protects its citizens and fortifies independence.”

This is the ministerial statement. Tell us: what has been implemented from this ministerial statement? How does the government act in implementing it? And why does it move to topics that have no relation to the foundations, no relation to the first phase of building, and no relation to the pillars?

In the speech of the presidency, His Excellency the President says in the oath-taking address:

“My pledge is to call for a discussion of a comprehensive defense policy, as part of a national security strategy, on diplomatic, economic, and military levels, enabling the Lebanese state”—and I repeat: the Lebanese state—“to remove the ‘Israeli’ occupation and repel its aggression from all Lebanese lands.”

We always say: you uphold the oath-taking address and the program of the Lebanese government. Very well, these matters are indeed present in the oath-taking address and in the government’s program and statement—but where is the implementation?

The Lebanese state fulfilled its obligations under the agreement south of the Litani River and began to act correctly, because it wanted to deploy the army, work to regain control, and serve as an alternative to “Israel” in the areas that “Israel” had occupied, on the assumption that the aggression would cease.

What was the result from the other side?

Zero implementation by the “Israeli” entity. Zero prevention of violations. The mechanism became applied only to us. The mechanism monitors what “Israel” requests, relays that to the Lebanese army or to UNIFIL, and UNIFIL began inspecting us, looking for any place where weapons or similar items could exist—while “Israel” was never asked to do anything, never had any obligation, and no discussions were ever raised with it.

The mechanism’s discussions revolve around our actions vis-à-vis the resistance and the collection of weapons. There is no discussion whatsoever about the “Israeli” entity nor about the “Israeli” withdrawal.

We are a resistance, and we will remain a resistance. Lebanon cannot exist without a resistance. Lebanon was liberated because of the resistance, and Lebanon presented one of the finest examples of liberation without a price—a liberation that forced “Israel” out without an agreement. Can we ignore what the resistance has done over 42 years? Who liberated the land if not the resistance?

The resistance in all its forms: Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, Lebanese parties, everyone who participated from the factions, the resistance, and the people. All are partners. When I speak of the resistance, I speak of everyone, not only Hezbollah, because all are honorable, all are resistance, and they are the ones who liberated the land.

They ask: What has the resistance done? And what is it doing now? Is this resistance responsible for protecting the homeland?

The army is responsible for protecting the homeland. The government is responsible for protecting the homeland. The state is responsible for protecting the homeland. All are responsible for protecting the homeland. Tell me now: what are you doing to protect the homeland?

They say: Because of you, “Israel” came. No—we became a resistance because of “Israel”. Correct your thinking. Think carefully and put matters in their proper place. Who protects this country? Who protects this environment? Who protects the fighters? Who protects the honorable and great families of this country if the resistance is without weapons? What do the “Israelis” have to do with it? They are occupiers in a place—why do they enter our country? Why do they want to occupy our country as well? We will not accept this. Our understanding of the realities should be clear.

Today, did the Lebanese army not ask to supervise the houses they intend to demolish in Mashghara and in Sohmor in the Western Beqaa? “Israel” did not accept. “Israel” wants to demolish. It does not want to search for weapons; it wants to do whatever it wishes.

Have they not killed in Nabatieh, in Tyre, in Naqoura, in Bint Jbeil, even in Nabi Sheet and Hermel? There is no place where they have not killed, no place where they have not demolished, and no place they have not violated. So how can you accept—or how can you demand—that we give up our weapons? Even if we were to remain silent, “Israel” would not remain silent.

Zero national sovereignty. Let us speak frankly: where is national sovereignty? If some people boast about national sovereignty, where was it over the past 13 or 14 months? There is no national sovereignty, because with the continued aggression by air, land, and sea—aggression against the Lebanese army, against United Nations forces, and against the people; killing civilians, demolishing houses, carrying out explosions, and entering Lebanese territory—where is any of this in relation to sovereignty?

Who stops “Israel”? What does “Israel” do? Let us be clear: in terms of national sovereignty, Lebanon today has no sovereignty. There should be an effective program to achieve this sovereignty. This is the responsibility of the state, the government, and those concerned.

Fourth, we come to the second issue, which we said belongs to the upper floors: the issue of the exclusivity of weapons. Friends, why are people deceiving each other? Today, if you ask anyone in Lebanon about weapon exclusivity, what do they say? They will tell you: this is an “Israeli”-American demand. So if you lecture us that weapon exclusivity is a purely Lebanese matter, that we as Lebanese want it, let’s leave that talk aside.

If you want weapon exclusivity as Lebanese, no problem—that belongs to the upper floors. First establish sovereignty, and then come and take the weapon exclusivity you want. But today, weapon exclusivity is an “Israeli”-American demand aimed at encircling the resistance and targeting it. It is not a Lebanese problem—it is “Israel’s” problem.

“Israel” cannot, as long as the resistance and its weapons exist, seize the land and build settlements. “Israel” may be able to occupy temporarily, but it cannot sustain it. But if there is no resistance, no people, no army, and no opposition to the “Israeli” occupation, “Israel” will build settlements and expand.

They tell us: “Weapon exclusivity will force ‘Israel’ to leave.” This is an “Israeli” pretext. Very well—let us suppose we confine the weapons. Then what? Who are you speaking with? Do you think we are naïve? Do you think we do not understand? For “Israel”, the issue of weapons will never end, because it will continue to say: there are still weapons in this place, in that area, in this location.

When envoys come to us—whether from foreign or Arab states, or from within the authorities—what do they say? They say: “Help us, offer something, so that we might be able to extract something from the ‘Israeli’ entity.” We tell them: everything that has been offered so far, in the agreement and its implementation, and everything that has been offered south of the Litani River, cannot even be called an “offer.”

Very well—let us assume we go along with you and that we want to offer something. What does “Israel” give in return? They say: “No, we will do what we want to do, and we will offer what we want to offer, and then we will see whether ‘Israel’ is satisfied or not.” And it will not be satisfied. Since the beginning of the agreement, they have been saying: “Offer, be patient, give, and we will see what ‘Israel’ does.” And no one commits to anything.

This means that any further concession is of no benefit, and any further concession is only more weakening. Why should we give and receive nothing? Lebanon neither regains sovereignty nor obtains anything in return.

The weapons in our hands—and we say this clearly—are for defending ourselves, our resistance, our people, and our homeland. Some say: “You are not defending the homeland.” Very well—where are we as a people? We are the people of this homeland. When we defend our people, we defend our homeland, and when we defend ourselves, we defend our homeland.

Whoever does not want to defend the homeland may do as he wishes and not defend it. As for us, we will defend ourselves, our people, and our homeland in the way that concerns us. We do not oblige anyone, and we do not force anyone to believe us—but do not stand in our way, and do not try to become tools in the hands of the “Israeli” entity. They say: “We do not want you to defend the homeland.” We say: when we defend ourselves, we are defending the homeland. If you do not like to give it that description, then do not. But let me ask you one question: who can guarantee, if we do not have weapons in our hands and if we do not defend ourselves, that “Israel” will not violate every geographical part of Lebanon?

I will give you three examples that have taken place:

Captain Shokor was abducted from Zahle.

Mohammad Ibrahim Srour was killed by the Mossad in Beit Mery, in the Matn district.

Imad Amhaz was abducted from the sea in Batroun.

The “Israelis” move about, coming and going. Notice from where they took them: from places and areas where they can deploy helicopters, use boats, or enter through some of their agents. And foreign passports are always available to them in all countries. Today, even if the security services know that certain individuals are from a specific country, but in fact are “Israelis” from the Mossad holding a second nationality, and even if their names and photos are known, no one hands them over—not Interpol and not others—because every state protects them.

You know that if weapons are handed over, this kind of abduction will take place everywhere, and the killings will continue. In this way, you are placing a noose around your own necks and the necks of those who walk with you and line up behind you: disarming ourselves so that they kill us and kill our people, and becoming agents for “Israel” and America, roaming Lebanon and serving “Israeli” interests. No one with that mindset is capable of handling this matter.

“Israel” is backed by America, tyranny is ongoing, and it says: this is an opportunity for me to swallow Lebanon. Syria is before your eyes—what is happening there? Publicly, the foreign minister and Netanyahu say that Mount Hermon is “Israeli”. This is new. They speak of the Golan as though that matter was settled long ago, and now even Mount Hermon they do not accept leaving, and they achieve what they want. Why? Because there is no one confronting them, and no one telling them no.

You say: perhaps something will happen in the future. Yes, the future comes when the resistance exists, when there is national solidarity, when we support one another, and when we establish sovereignty first.

“Israel” cannot remain in the South, nor in the occupied points, nor in any place. Were it not for this resistance, “Israel” would have completed the establishment of settlements in the South long ago. Today, “Israel” wants to legitimize a buffer zone, but with the existence of weapons, “Israel” cannot remain an occupier and cannot settle.

Do not tell us: do not defend. We are a people who do not surrender, and we do not place the future of our children and our country in their hands or in the hands of their masters. Be clear: the aggression against people and land cannot continue, and our defense is legitimate at any time. No one can ever say to us: why are you defending yourselves? The right to self‑defense is legitimate and guaranteed to us at all times.

It is impossible to accept the continuation of this pace of attacks. The state must demand that the sponsoring countries put a stop to them. Everything has limits. Things cannot continue in this way indefinitely.

Fifth: What is happening now in the South and across Lebanon is an “Israeli” aggression aimed at swallowing the land and ending the existence of the resistance. The “Israeli”‑American aggression has objectives without ceiling and limits. We hope you will ask the Quintet to pressure “Israel” instead of pressuring Lebanon. Have you demanded that “Israel” halt its aggression? Go and help Lebanon if you truly want to help.

Come, Lebanese, let us unite. Through our unity, we can stop the aggression. Be certain that when we are one people on external issues, in confronting the “Israeli” enemy, and when we truly decide to live together and protect one another, the “Israeli” enemy cannot achieve what it wants.

It is not permissible for some of us to turn into tools to kill others so that they themselves may live. This will not happen in Lebanon. This resistance is among the most honorable resistances in the world and among the most rational because it has acted with wisdom. It succeeded in building a relationship with the Lebanese state, with the people, and with various forces, and it managed to implement an agreement and transfer responsibility to the Lebanese state in a calm, deliberate manner, without a slap or a confrontation.

It facilitated the deployment of the Lebanese Army. What do we call this? A rational resistance, a wise resistance. Rationality is not to give “Israel” something. Rationality is not to make concessions without any price. Rationality is to know how to protect our country, preserve our strength, and act in a way that leads us to stand together and cooperate. Thank God, there are officials in the state and in various political forces who are acting with wisdom and reason. This resistance in Lebanon is rational, wise, courageous, sacrificial, and national.

We always say: let them stop the aggression, and let “Israel” withdraw, release the prisoners and detainees, and then reconstruction can begin. And we are ready to discuss the defense strategy with the highest level of positivity, to implement the oath speech, to carry out what is stated in the ministerial statement, and to be in harmony with the government in this regard.

The sixth and final matter: We are part of a generous and giving people. These are the people whose children were killed, who gave their homes and livelihoods, who endured displacement, and who continue to give. From this people came the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who is worth the entire world. He is a symbol of the highest level of sacrifice and giving—for dignity, for morale, for presence, for steadfastness. Alongside him are the Hashemite Sayyed and all those who were martyred in the cause of God.

This people gave prisoners who suffer in jails and the wounded who rise above their pain and injuries and remain steadfast in the field. Frankly, we hold our heads high because we are part of this people.

O resistant Lebanese people, we are proud to be part of you, and to be part of this resistance that will remain proud and upright, whether the disbelievers like it or not, whether the hypocrites like it or not. Be certain: we are ready to give further sacrifices, and we will remain in the highest ranks of honor—a people who give martyrs, who die, and who return to God’s mercy.

Among them is Sayyed Jaafar Qasir, the father of the five martyrs, the father of the conqueror of the martyrdom operations Ahmad Qasir, who always gave and showed readiness for more. This is a people who cannot be defeated. We do not fear death nor threats; we are present for the utmost, and the ultimate, for the land, which will be liberated. We will not be defeated. “Israel” and its allies will not get what they want, and time will prove this.

I tell you: despite all this pressure and all the difficulties, we will continue working to build the state. Today, we are preparing for the parliamentary elections: we formed the central committee, appointed a central official, and established an organized structure. We have been working on the parliamentary elections for three months and call for them to be held on time according to the current law.

We also have a specialized committee monitoring the law for the return of depositors’ funds to prevent corrupt entities and financial cartels from controlling it in all sectors. I also call on the Lebanese government to finalize the issue of the wage scale and salaries, implementing it gradually so that people can breathe and so that affairs can proceed on the correct path.

Blessed is this occasion for all Muslims and for all the oppressed people in the world: the anniversary of the Noble Prophetic Mission. Congratulations to all those who have memorized parts of the Holy Quran and have now completed memorizing the entire Quran. God willing, may He grant you even more success.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.