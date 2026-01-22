Yemen’s Leaders Promise Retaliation After Aden Attack

By Staff, Agencies

The Saudi-backed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council has pledged to track down those behind a deadly bombing that struck the convoy of Hamdi Shukri, a commander of the al-Amalikah Brigades in Aden.

In a statement, the council condemned the "treacherous terrorist crime" that killed five soldiers and injured three as Shukri’s convoy passed through northern Aden on Wednesday.

“We renew our pledge to the Yemeni people that the blood of the martyrs will not be shed in vain,” the council said, adding that the perpetrators, their financiers, and collaborators will be pursued and that “all necessary deterrent measures” will be taken under the law.

The council stated that the attack is a "cowardly crime" aimed at undermining national stability, warning that its timing and nature suggest collusion between terrorist groups and smuggling networks to weaken state structures and threaten national security.

The Council warned that terrorism is "an existential threat to sovereignty, stability and development," highlighting links to smuggling networks, and called on "all national forces…to rise to the level of the challenge" to protect the state and its institutions.

The Council urged citizens to avoid "calls for incitement or chaos" that threaten peace and national gains, while stressing that all security and military agencies must "bear their full national responsibilities" to maintain public order, enforce the state of emergency, and pursue terrorist networks.

The Aden car bomb attack has intensified concerns over the fragile security situation in southern Yemen and raised questions about ongoing efforts to unify security and military institutions amid continued threats from terrorist groups and smuggling networks.