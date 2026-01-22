Denmark Snubbed from Trump’s ’Peace Board’

By Staff, Agencies

Denmark was omitted from the list of countries invited to join US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” even though Copenhagen had earlier rejected his bid to acquire Greenland.

Washington said the panel would officially launch at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, but several US allies—including France, Sweden, and Norway—declined to join, while Denmark, a Danish diplomat told Politico, was never invited.

At Davos on Wednesday, Trump criticized Denmark as too small and underspending on Greenland’s defense, calling US acceptance of Danish sovereignty after World War II “stupid” and labeling Denmark “ungrateful” for resisting US overtures, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte seeks to mediate a resolution.

Several pro-US European nations, including Italy, the UK, and Poland, are reportedly opposing Trump’s proposed board, partly due to his invitation to Putin, Politico says.

Critics say the board’s draft charter goes beyond Gaza oversight and gives the chair—potentially Trump—a disproportionate, possibly lifelong, amount of power.

On Wednesday, Putin offered $1 billion from Russia’s Western-frozen assets to fund the council, saying it must address urgent Palestinian humanitarian needs and align with UN goals.