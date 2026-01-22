Bodies of Martyred Iranian Children Reveal ’Israeli’ Atrocity

By Staff, Agencies

Forensic examinations reveal "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] grade bullets in the bodies of children martyred by terrorists during recent foreign-backed riots across Iran, a report said.

Speaking to Russia’s TASS news agency on Wednesday, an unnamed Iranian security source cited the cases of two girls fatally shot by armed mercenaries in the cities of Isfahan and Kermanshah.

The eight-year-old girl in Isfahan was shot in the stomach, chin, and back of the head while she was out shopping with her family, the source said, adding that the forensic analysis of her body showed "Israeli"-grade bullets were used in the shooting.

The source also said that the second case involved Melina Asadi, 3, who was shot from behind by terrorists in Kermanshah on January 7 while returning with her father from a pharmacy.

Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said Wednesday that 3,117 people lost their lives in the riots, including 2,427 civilians and security personnel, many of them bystanders and protesters martyred by organized terrorist elements.