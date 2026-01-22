Iran Warns US, ’Israel’ Over Missteps: Hands On Trigger

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Major General Mohammad Pakpour warned enemies against any misstep, saying his forces have “their hands on the trigger” to carry out orders from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

“We warn the criminal, evil, and anti-human enemies, particularly the United States and the fake and racist Zionist [regime], to learn from historical experience and what they sustained in the 12-day imposed war [in June] to avoid any miscalculation,” said General Pakpour in a message on Thursday.

If they commit any miscalculation, they will face a “more painful and regret-inducing” fate, he added.

He emphasized that the IRG forces have more firmly than ever beefed up the nation's defensive power and the country’s security against the American-Zionist animosity and malicious acts.

Iran said Trump’s threats spurred terrorists to kill 3,117 people, including 2,427 civilians and security forces, in a US- and "Israel"-orchestrated atrocity.