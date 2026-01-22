Lahoud Says Lebanon Honors Ceasefire Despite Daily ’Israeli’ Violations

By Staff, Agencies

Former Lebanese President Emile Lahoud said Lebanon remains committed to the current ceasefire, stressing that “not a day goes by without the 'Israeli' occupation violating it,” amid continued tensions along the border.

In remarks on Thursday, Lahoud strongly condemned ongoing aggression by "Israel," accusing it of relying on deception and unwavering US backing for decades.

“For 80 years, this enemy has depended solely on deception, using absolute American support as its shield,” he said.

Lahoud argued that Lebanon faces a clear choice: either submit to the reality imposed by "Israel" or stand firmly with those under attack, particularly in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region.

He recalled key moments in Lebanon’s modern history, including the liberation of the South in 2000 and the Resistance’s victory in 2006, noting that unity around a national stance made those achievements possible despite limited capabilities at the time.

Warning against internal divisions, Lahoud criticized what he described as voices “instigating from within against their own people,” saying such actions would ultimately backfire. He accused these actors of serving, knowingly or not, the interests of the enemy.

He also urged Lebanese factions to abandon what he called illusions about weakening the Resistance, pointing out that even "Israeli" officials have acknowledged the Resistance’s resilience.

“Its greatest weapon is its spirit of defiance and steadfastness,” he said, concluding that hopes of breaking or forcing the Resistance to surrender are futile and that “the resistance will inevitably triumph.”