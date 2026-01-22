Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Warns of US Hegemony, ’Israeli’ Aggression

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Statement Issued by the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular session on 22/1/2026, during which it discussed a number of political and parliamentary issues and issued the following statement:

Violent storms are sweeping our region and the world, driven by US policies that threaten international peace and security by exploiting the arrogance of power to impose conditions of domination and hegemony. These policies do not hesitate to threaten the sovereignty, independence, and peoples’ rights to choose the systems they want. The US president is threatening some countries with annihilation, vowing to change the systems of others, and even imposing intimidation on his closest allies in Europe and the West.

In the face of the arrogance of the US administration, free states and peoples have no choice but to defend their sovereignty and rights and to reject submission to tyranny and domination.

One of the clearest proofs of peoples’ ability to defend their sovereignty is the stance of the Iranian people, who, through their million-strong demonstrations, showed courage, patriotism, and cohesion in confronting the US–"Israeli" attempt to target their state, sovereignty, security, and stability. This people once again proved that it is unbreakable, and that international forces of domination and hegemony cannot break its will or undermine its independence. Today, the Islamic Republic constitutes a model for oppressed, free peoples who reject US hegemony.

As for Lebanon, it is becoming increasingly evident, especially with the continued "Israeli" attacks, violations of national sovereignty, and targeting of civilians and residential buildings, that any bet on external variables to settle narrow political scores will not serve the country’s interests, stability, or recovery. Such bets are doomed to fail. Numerous forces, both in power and outside it, have tried them for more than forty years and reaped nothing but disappointment and loss. Throughout this period, our people’s choice has been resistance to occupation, and this choice has proven its effectiveness in liberating land and thwarting the objectives of aggression. The only option available to the Lebanese is to preserve the elements of strength they possess, foremost among them the integration of the army, the people, and the resistance, and the unity and convergence of the Lebanese to ward off the dangers surrounding them.

The Bloc discussed developments in Lebanon and the region and, following its meeting, issued the following positions:

1. The aggressive US policy toward the states and peoples of our region has reached a level of arrogance that includes threatening the life of the great religious authority for millions of Muslims around the world and the Leader of the Islamic Republic, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei. This is a threat to ignite the entire region, in addition to the continued threats against the Iranian people, who have stood with firmness and courage against US–Zionist attempts to undermine their security and stability.

As we stand alongside the Islamic Republic, its people, state, and leadership, we believe that the wise and courageous leadership of His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in confronting US hegemony gives hope to all oppressed and wronged peoples for liberation and for confronting this injustice that is spreading worldwide.

2. Confronting "Israeli" violations of Lebanese sovereignty remains the foremost national priority that the state must make its central cause. There can be no stability, recovery, or prosperity for Lebanon as long as the enemy continues the daily killing of citizens, the destruction of property, the occupation of land, and the detention of prisoners, leaving the entire country, not only the south, targeted in its security and stability. The enemy’s airstrikes yesterday against residential buildings in Qannarit, al-Kharaib, Ansar, al-Kfour, and Jirjou‘, and previously in Kfarhatta, al-Msaylih, Yanouh, and al-Bazourieh, are the clearest evidence of this. The real burden Lebanon bears today is the continuation of aggression and the absence of the state in assuming its responsibilities and caring for its people, whether in protection or welfare. The Lebanese government is supposed to confront any "Israeli" violation of Lebanese sovereignty in all Lebanese areas, especially south of the Litani River.

3. The resistance has been and will remain a source of strength for Lebanon. Its equations are what have preserved a homeland for us. Our people, who offered their finest leaders and sons as martyrs, will not abandon their resistance or the achievements of its martyrs, and will safeguard this pure blood. In the past, present, and future, this resistance has been nothing but a symbol of dignity, victory, and goodness for this people, present on the ground and always ready to defend its existence and land.

4. We call on officials and political forces concerned for the country to reflect on where matters are heading, as rhetoric of incitement, denial, and hatred prevails, dividing the Lebanese into distant camps at a time when they need those who unite them, not those who divide them. The state’s failure to assume its responsibilities, the issuance of positions by some of its components that even contradict the government’s ministerial statement, and the denial by some of the most basic principles of national belonging, widen the gap between the state’s authority and its targeted people.

5. Among the government’s responsibilities, alongside working to halt the ongoing aggression, is adherence to its ministerial statement regarding reconstruction. This national issue must be removed from political calculations. Our people are still waiting for practical steps from this government. For our part, we are exerting every effort to place this file on the path to resolution, while local actors and international powers attempt to prevent reconstruction and block any assistance to Lebanon. Nevertheless, we will continue our work and will not leave our people in a cycle of suffering. Whatever we are able to provide, we will offer to our patient and sacrificing people. In this context, the Bloc commends the discussions and efforts of the Parliamentary Finance Committee to conclude the study of the draft general budget and refer it to the General Assembly after introducing amendments,contributed to by Bloc MPs and colleagues from other blocs, based on prioritizing reconstruction and increasing social spending, especially in health and education.

Media Relations – Hezbollah

Thursday, 22-1-2026

2 Sha‘ban 1447 AH