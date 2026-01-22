- Home
Newsom Accuses Trump of Undermining US Alliances and Democratic Norms
By Staff, Agencies
California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a sharp public attack on US President Donald Trump on Thursday, accusing his administration of dismantling decades of international alliances and steering the country toward authoritarianism.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Newsom said Washington has rapidly undone the foundations of its post–Second World War partnerships, warning that trust built over generations can be destroyed in a matter of moments.
“It’s a remarkable thing to break down 80-plus years of alliances,” Newsom said. “It takes decades and decades to build trust and institutions. It takes weeks, tweets, hours, minutes sometimes, to destroy it.”
The remarks reflect longstanding political tensions between the two figures, who have repeatedly clashed over immigration, climate policy, federal authority, and democratic governance.
Since taking office in 2019, Newsom has positioned California as a counterweight to Trump’s agenda, pursuing legal challenges to federal immigration measures, criticizing the administration’s climate policies, and condemning Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump has frequently responded by portraying California as a symbol of what he describes as failed liberal leadership.
Newsom’s comments also came amid renewed controversy over Trump’s approach to Greenland, after the US president threatened tariffs against European countries opposing a US takeover of the Arctic territory.
The move has unsettled European governments and deepened divisions within NATO, reinforcing concerns about Washington’s shifting posture toward its traditional allies.
