Carney Slams Trump after Revoking “Board of Peace” Invitation: We Don’t Live Because of US

By Staff

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sharply rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that “Canada lives because of the United States,” signaling a growing strain in Canada-US relations.

“Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian,” Carney stated during a national address in Quebec City, while still acknowledging the “remarkable partnership” between the two nations.

The response came hours after Trump made the remark at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Speaking on his Truth Social platform later Thursday, Trump announced he was revoking Canada’s invitation to join the Gaza "Board of Peace".

According to a Canadian government source, Ottawa had no intention of paying to join the Board, though Carney had previously expressed openness to participating.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a striking admission at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20, declaring that the Western-led “rules-based international order” was always "partially false."

Standing before global elites, Carney acknowledged what critics have argued for decades: the strongest powers exempted themselves from rules they imposed on others, trade regulations were enforced asymmetrically, and international law applied selectively based on the identity of violators and victims.

Trump responded pointedly in his own remarks at the summit the following day, alleging that Canada "lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

In his address on Thursday, Carney stressed Canada’s commitment to democratic values and sovereignty, emphasizing that Canada must be a beacon in an increasingly unstable world.

While Carney has not avoided criticizing Trump since he returned to office nine months ago, Canada’s economic dependence on the US remains significant. More than 75% of Canadian exports are destined for the US.

Canadian industries such as steel, aluminum, and automotive have faced pressure under Trump’s sectoral tariffs, though these have been partly cushioned by the ongoing North American Free Tade Agreement. However, Trump has continued to threaten to renegotiate or abandon the deal.

More recently, Trump has taken a more provocative turn, repeatedly threatening to annex Canada.

Earlier this week, he posted a social media image showing a US flag covering Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela. In response to the shifting geopolitical landscape, Carney said his government would increase defense spending and prepare for a more unstable era.

“The world is more divided. Former alliances are being redefined and, in some cases, broken,” he warned.