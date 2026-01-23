Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Riots- Scheme in Iran Suffered Humiliating Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreeddine Al-Houthi confirmed that the US suffered serious blows and a humiliating defeat and failed to accomplish any of its vicious objectives after igniting the terrorist riots inside Iran.

In an address on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi said that the conspiracy of the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran has been extensive, but it was completely defeated and Washington suffered a severe defeat.

“The American targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran was intense but failed completely, and the criminal gangs collapsed,” he said.

The Yemeni Leader criticized American tactics, suggesting that they are adept at creating narratives that lead to crises, which they then exploit for their own interests.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further emphasized that both the US and “Israel” seek to exert control over the entire West Asia region.

In parallel, he pointed out that the relentless aggression against Yemen was indeed engineered by the United States, Britain and “Israel”.

He stated that Yemen’s oil wealth and its strategic location make it a focal point for imperial ambitions.

“Had the Americans, British, Saudis, and their allies fully occupied our country, they would have exploited its strategic location for military bases and their ambitions, and looted its vast untapped resources,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

He emphasized that “the targeting of Yemen continues in all forms due to Yemen’s stance in support of the Palestinian people and against the Zionist assault on Gaza.”

Moreover, Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined that “Israeli” forces have continued deadly attacks across Gaza despite a United States announcement about the launch of the second phase of the Gaza.

“The ‘Israelis’, with the Americans, give no weight to ceasefire agreements or other deals, even those with guarantees and clear terms and clauses,” he added, noting that “Trump's so-called board seeks domination, bullying, tyranny, amassing wealth, and seizing the interests and resources of the Palestinian nation.”

Denouncing extensive “Israeli” incursions into southern Lebanon and “Israeli” control over southern Syria, Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that the United States “targets the entire region within the Zionist project and seeks to ensure that those in high office serve American and ‘Israeli’ interests.”

The Yemeni noted that “no Arab regime can replace ‘Israel’ as America’s primary regional agent, regardless of how much it offers in money or services.”

Foreign-backed deadly unrest in Iran, fueled by Trump’s war rhetoric and sanctions, hijacked legitimate protests but once again unified Iranians against foreign intervention.

In the speech, Sayyed Al-Houthi explained that the United States has targeted Venezuela and other countries in Latin America for decades through oppression, looting resources, and interference in all their affairs.

“The Americans were becoming more blatant in their bullying than ever before,” he said, explaining that “The United States seeks to control Greenland, despite already having bases there and open access for economic benefit through Denmark and the island’s residents and authorities.”

“America is not satisfied with presence and access—it wants full takeover.”