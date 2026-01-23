Pezeshkian: Iran’s Foes Stoked “Unholy Rage” After June Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the recent unrest and insecurity were the result of a coordinated conspiracy by Iran’s ill-wishers and a vengeful reaction by enemies of the Iranian nation after their defeat in the 12-day war in June.

In a message addressed to the Iranian people on Thursday, Pezeshkian expressed “deep sympathy” with the families of those martyred in recent events, describing the developments as “a hard and difficult test” for the country.

The President said the country had endured “a hard and difficult test that left deep pain behind,” adding that hostile forces had hijacked “the legitimate and civil protests of the people” and turned them into “a bloody and violent arena,” leading to nearly 3,000 deaths and thousands of injuries.

He stressed that "the same evil hands” responsible for shedding blood during the 12-day war had resurfaced, inciting mercenaries to turn protests — “the natural right of a dynamic and vibrant society” — into “an unholy rage” that led to the destruction of hundreds of mosques, schools, public spaces, and national assets.

"Valuable lives were lost” during the unrest, he went on saying, describing the martyrdom of nearly 2,500 innocent people and security personnel as a “poisonous” and deeply painful ordeal Iran has endured, before denouncing what he called the “American-Zionist conspiracy of Dey 1404” as a cowardly act of revenge by the enemies of the Iranian nation following their defeat in the 12-day war.

The president said he was mourning “all the lives lost” and reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding citizens’ rights, saying he has tasked several groups with “carefully examining the causes and factors behind these events” in order to identify and eliminate “the roots of violence.”

Pezeshkian said protest is “the natural right of citizens,” adding that authorities will handle detainee cases with “the utmost care,” ensuring justice while separating genuine protesters from those “whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent people.”

He added that the government and the establishment consider themselves responsible for all those harmed in the events and would work, “as far as possible,” to compensate damages with the help of the Iranian people.

He said identifying weaknesses, repairing them and learning from bitter experiences will pave the way forward, adding that Iran will achieve a “bright and steadfast future” through unity, cohesion and cooperation among the three branches of power under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.