Venezuela: AI Used in US Aggression, Its Power Has Limits

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced that artificial intelligence [AI] and new weapons systems have been incorporated into what he called US military aggression against Venezuela, which led to the abduction of Nicolas Maduro, while stressing that technological superiority “has its limits.”

Padrino Lopez accused the United States of deploying advanced weaponry and AI‑assisted systems in attacks against Venezuelan territory, asserting that those responsible know the Bolivarian Armed Forces are determined to defend the homeland.

During a press statement, the defense minister said the country has become a “laboratory” for the use of weapons by Washington.

On 3 January 2026, the United States launched a large‑scale military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who were flown to New York to face federal charges.

“We will never give up, and Venezuela must heal its wounds and continue its path toward democracy and independence,” Padrino Lopez said, emphasizing that even with advanced technology involved in the aggression, there are limits to technological superiority.

He stressed the will of the Venezuelan people and armed forces to resist what he views as foreign military pressure and asserted that national defense capabilities remain strong.

Padrino Lopez’s comments came as Venezuelan leadership reiterated its resolve to defend national sovereignty and reject what it describes as external intervention. He reiterated that Venezuela will not surrender or abandon its struggle for independence and self‑determination.

US President Donald Trump said the United States possesses advanced weapons that are not publicly known, commenting amid speculation about alleged cutting‑edge military technology used in the recent military operation in Venezuela.