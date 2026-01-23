Please Wait...

France Flags “Masculinist Threat” From US

folder_openEurope... access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The High Council for Equality [HCE] said the French government is failing to address masculinism, which it calls the core of the US-led “international reactionary movement” under US President Donald Trump.

The council, an advisory body attached to the prime minister’s office, released its annual ‘Sexism Barometer’ report on Wednesday in which it sounded the alarm over the state of gender equality in the country.

The report is based on a sprawling 230-point poll conducted last November, which sampled the opinions of over 3,000 French nationals aged 15 and above, representing different groups of the country’s society.

The poll found that 84% of women experienced sexism, from inappropriate jokes and harassment to pressure for unwanted sex and rape. The survey also showed that 23% held paternalistic sexist views, while 17% expressed hostile views justifying violence and discrimination against women.

The HCE warned of a “troubling overlap between hostile sexism and masculinist radicalization,” blaming online networks and the international context, and described the movement as both “nebulous” and a “structured ideology” with political, economic, and cultural networks.

The HCE urged French authorities to act against masculinist radicalization, accusing the US of leading a global machismo drive linked to the far right.

The report said masculinism, driven by the US, is a key part of an international reactionary movement and poses a major risk to equality, social cohesion, public safety, and democratic principles.

 

