Araghchi Tells Zelensky: World Tired of Confused Clowns

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for corruption and hypocrisy, accusing him of flouting international law and US policies and labeling him a “confused clown.”

In a post on X, Araghchi accused Zelensky of having been "rinsing American and European taxpayers" to benefit corrupt military figures.

At the same time, Araghchi accused Zelensky of double standards for openly advocating for US military action against Iran, an action illegal under international law, while the Ukrainian president also describes the war in Ukraine as an unlawful act in violation of the UN charter.

"The world has had enough of Confused Clowns," Araghchi wrote, asserting that Iran does not rely on foreign-backed or "mercenary-infested" forces and is capable of defending itself without outside assistance.

The comments reflect rising rhetorical tensions between Iran and Ukraine, as Tehran continues to position itself against Western military influence and US interventionism.

Araghchi’s statement also aligns with Iran’s broader diplomatic messaging, which frames Western-backed military operations as violations of international law against Iran, a sovereign state resisting external pressure.

Araghchi's comments come after Zelensky's speech at Davos, where he claimed that "so much was said about protests in Iran, but they were drowned in blood."

He added, "The world did not help the Iranian people enough… What will Iran become after this bloodshed? If the regime survives, it sends a clear signal to every bully," warning that unchecked violence only entrenches power.

Iranian officials have consistently denied supplying weapons to Russia, saying Ukraine has offered no conclusive proof despite Western claims of Iranian-made UAVs in strikes.

Zelensky's statements reflect how the US and its allies selectively invoke the UN Charter: Russia’s actions are condemned as aggression, while US-led wars, assassinations, and sanctions campaigns are normalized or justified as “rules-based order.”