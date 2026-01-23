US House Blocks Limits on Trump’s War Powers

By Staff, Agencies

The US House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly blocked a Democratic bid to limit Donald Trump’s war powers over Venezuela, with Republicans holding a tied vote that let the president retain authority for future military action.

According to The Hill, the resolution would direct Trump to “remove United States Armed Forces from Venezuela unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization for the use of military force.”

Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts who introduced the resolution, blasted the 215‑215 tie as “shameful,” saying, “We were told the Trump administration would come to Congress before attacking Venezuela — they did not” and that the White House still can’t explain why troops were put in harm’s way.

Republicans dismissed concerns about US forces in Venezuela, with Republican from Florida Brian Mast saying “there are no tanks on the ground in Caracas” and that Democrats were voting on “a situation that literally does not exist,” downplaying fears of boots on the ground.

Democrats have criticized Trump for not seeking congressional approval when he ordered a raid on Caracas earlier this month that resulted in the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US did not suffer any casualties among its forces in the operation. The Venezuelan government condemned the raid as a gross violation of its sovereignty.