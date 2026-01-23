Death Toll Hits 67 In Karachi Mall Blaze

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan confirmed at least 67 dead after a massive fire tore through a shopping mall in Karachi, with families still awaiting answers days later.

The fire erupted on January 17 at Gul Plaza, a three-storey commercial building, leaving much of the structure destroyed and complicating efforts to identify victims.

According to local officials, forensic teams have completed post-mortem examinations on all recovered bodies, though the identification process remains ongoing due to the condition of the remains.

“Post-mortem examinations of 67 bodies have been completed,” a government spokesperson said, adding that “the identities of eight individuals have been confirmed through DNA analysis” as testing continues.

Relatives of the trapped victims, over 50 families, criticized authorities for slow DNA testing and recovery efforts.

In response to the tragedy, officials announced 10 million rupees [$35,720] for each deceased’s family and compensation for 1,200 affected shopkeepers.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, nearly a week after the blaze. Investigators have not released any preliminary findings or timelines for completing their inquiry.

Deadly fires are common in Karachi’s commercial areas, but incidents with such high fatalities are rare due to aging infrastructure and poor safety compliance.

Officials said the provincial government was reviewing safety protocols and taking steps to ensure fire regulations are enforced in shopping centers and marketplaces, though no further details were provided.