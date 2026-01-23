IRG Blocks 10-Agency Joint Intelligence Plot

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Intelligence Organization said the terrorist attacks in Iran in December stemmed from a coordinated, multi-layered plan by the United States and "Israel" to provoke unrest and undermine the country’s national cohesion.

According to the statement, the plot ultimately failed due to the actions of Iranian security institutions and the broader cooperation of the public.

In its third official statement, the organization said that field investigations and intelligence assessments indicate that these incidents were part of a “short-term hybrid warfare campaign,” which was rushed into the operational phase following previous failures by its planners.

According to the statement, shortly after the end of earlier confrontations, a joint command center was formed by 10 hostile—and in some cases mutually competitive—intelligence services, tasked with designing destabilization operations inside Iran.

Documents obtained from this structure show that the plan revolved around three principal pillars: “internal unrest,” “armed group mobilization,” and “foreign interference.”

The IRG Intelligence Organization stated that in response, a series of intelligence and preventive measures were implemented from late June through early December to manage the scope and intensity of the threat.

These measures, it said, resulted in the arrest or summons of 735 individuals connected to anti-security networks, the identification of 743 illegal weapons, and the engagement and guidance of more than 11,000 at-risk individuals.

Additionally, 46 members of networks cooperating with foreign intelligence services were identified and subsequently utilized in intelligence processes.

The statement further noted that the operational model of the unrest—referred to as “Operation Blitz”—focused on blending social protests with violent actions.

It reportedly relied on tactics such as manipulation of social media content, explicit support from certain foreign officials, the use of satellite media outlets, and the deployment of individuals with histories of organized crime.

The organization also reported ongoing efforts involving penetration of communication infrastructures linked to external networks, monitoring of border movements, intelligence use of deceived elements, and identification of networks responsible for supplying on-the-ground operatives.

It emphasized that these measures are being pursued through interagency cooperation and continued public participation.

Concluding its statement, the IRG Intelligence Organization asserted that just as previous attempts to create military confrontation had failed, ongoing efforts to provoke internal instability or separatism will likewise not succeed.