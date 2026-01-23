Trump’s Gaza Plan Faces Political and Security Obstacles

By Staff, Agencies

Donald Trump’s newly unveiled Gaza reconstruction plan, presented during the launch of the so-called “Board of Peace” in Davos, faces major political and practical challenges despite its promises of stability and Palestinian-led rebuilding.

The plan envisions a unified, Palestinian-administered Gaza and explicitly rejects proposals by extremist factions in “Israel” calling for the forced displacement of Gaza’s population and the construction of settlements.

However, its viability hinges on whether Washington is prepared to push implementation despite likely obstruction from “Israeli” politics and whether enforceable mechanisms can be established to disarm Hamas and other resistance factions.

A central feature of the proposal is the creation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a technocratic, non-partisan Palestinian body tasked with governing the territory during a transitional phase.

Speaking via video from Cairo, NCAG chair Ali Shaath addressed Palestinians in Gaza, pledging a gradual reconstruction process based on “one authority, one law, and one weapon.”

That principle implies exclusive control of arms by the new body, requiring Hamas and other factions to disarm, a condition seen as one of the plan’s most contentious elements. It seeks to balance Palestinian self-governance with long-standing “Israeli” security demands.

The plan’s presentation, delivered by Jared Kushner, showcased futuristic renderings of Gaza featuring towers, industrial zones, and an airport, alongside a buffer zone along the occupied border.

Critics argue the imagery treats Gaza as a blank slate, overlooking Palestinian property rights and generational ties to the land.

Ultimately, the proposal’s success depends on sustained US pressure, internal Palestinian cohesion, and the unresolved question of whether disarmament can be achieved without igniting further conflict.