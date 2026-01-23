Arizona AG Warns New Law Could Justify Lethal Force Against ICE Agents

By Staff, Agencies

Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes has sparked controversy by suggesting that state residents could be legally justified in using lethal force against US immigration agents under Arizona’s self-defense laws, amid escalating tensions over nationwide immigration crackdowns.

In an interview with 12 News on Wednesday, Mayes said Arizona’s “Stand Your Ground” law creates a “recipe for disaster,” particularly as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers often operate in plain clothes, sometimes masked, and with what she described as insufficient identification and training.

She argued that the law permits the use of deadly force if a person “reasonably believes” their life is in danger.

When pressed by interviewer Brahm Resnik on whether her remarks could be interpreted as a license to shoot law enforcement officers, Mayes said she was not encouraging violence but merely outlining the legal reality created by the statute.

Federal officials reacted sharply. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned the comments as a “direct threat” to law enforcement, warning that such rhetoric could lead to fatalities among officers in the field.

The remarks come against the backdrop of mass protests and violent confrontations between demonstrators and ICE agents, as federal authorities intensify operations targeting undocumented immigrants across the country.

Tensions were further inflamed earlier this month in Minnesota, where an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis after she allegedly attempted to run over federal agents with her SUV.

While Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the incident as an act of “domestic terrorism,” Democratic leaders disputed that characterization, calling the killing unjustified.

The shooting triggered protests, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly telling ICE to leave the city.

In response, the Pentagon placed 1,500 active-duty troops on standby for potential deployment, while the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Frey, accusing them of obstructing federal law enforcement.

US President Donald Trump has warned he may invoke the Insurrection Act if, as he put it, “corrupt politicians” fail to stop what he described as coordinated attacks by “professional agitators and insurrectionists” against ICE agents.