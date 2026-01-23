IRGC Says It Uncovered Foreign ‘Command Room’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday that it has uncovered evidence of an “enemy command room” involving 10 foreign intelligence services, allegedly set up immediately after the 12-day “Israeli” aggression against Iran in June 2025.

In a statement marking Pasdar (Guards) Day and the Islamic month of Sha’ban, the IRGC said the developments formed part of a wider US-“Israeli” plan to destabilize Iran following the military confrontation.

“These terrorist incidents were designed in continuation of the 12-day war and influenced by the strategic failures of the ruling global powers, and were carried out hastily,” the statement said.

According to the IRGC, post-war intelligence assessments revealed that hostile actors activated a joint operational command room shortly after the fighting ended.

The body allegedly brought together 10 foreign intelligence services with the aim of fabricating what the IRGC described as an “existential threat” to Iran.

The command room’s strategy, the statement said, centered on three parallel tracks: fueling domestic unrest, mobilizing armed militant groups, and laying the groundwork for external military pressure.

These efforts were reportedly designed to unfold simultaneously in order to push Iran toward instability and open the door to foreign intervention.

The IRGC added that documents and intelligence materials obtained from the operation provided detailed insight into the planning and coordination behind these efforts, describing them as part of a coordinated attempt to exploit the aftermath of the recent confrontation.