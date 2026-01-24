Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Trump Warns: China Will “Swallow” Canada

folder_openUnited States access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Friday that China would “eat up” Canada if Ottawa refused to cooperate with Washington.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Canada opposes his planned Golden Dome missile defense system, which is inspired by "Israel’s" Iron Dome.

“Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China, who will ‘eat them up’ within the first year!” Trump wrote.

The president said he wants the Golden Dome to cover Greenland, which he has threatened to annex from Denmark, and argued that control over the Arctic region would allow the US to counter the influence of Russia and China.

Speaking in Davos earlier this week, Trump said Canada should be grateful to the US for its defense and claimed that “Canada lives because of the United States.”

In a rebuke, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney denied that his country owed its success to its southern neighbor and said the world order built on “American hegemony” was “in the midst of a rupture.”

Trump later responded to Carney’s remarks by disinviting him from his ‘Board of Peace’, a new body designed to resolve world conflicts.

Beijing has denied seeking to undermine other countries’ interests in the Arctic. “The so-called ‘China threat’ is groundless. China opposes fabricating baseless narratives and using China as a pretext for seeking selfish gains,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

