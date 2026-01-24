Tehran Warns: Trump’s Threats Will Be Met Decisively

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, said Iran is certain to deliver a decisive response to the threats and rhetoric of US President Donald Trump.

General Mousavi made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting of the IRG’ former and current top brass, which had been convened on the occasion of the National Guards Day on Friday.

“Trump talks a lot, but he should be certain that he will receive his answer in the field,” he stated.

The remarks came following escalated rhetoric by Trump threatening that the United States would resort to fresh military aggression against Iran in the event of, what the US president called, the Islamic Republic’s confronting sporadic economic protests that had begun in late December.

Mousavi’s comments that echoed numerous warnings issued by various other military commanders and officials came less than two weeks after he asserted that the Aerospace Division had achieved the highest level of its defensive preparedness, standing ready to crush any aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at the time, the commander noted that the production of aerospace hardware across various sectors had significantly increased since the 12-day war that was imposed on the country last June. Vulnerabilities identified during the war have been fully addressed and rectified, he stated, stressing, “The IRG Aerospace Division is currently at the pinnacle of its readiness.”