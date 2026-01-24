Pentagon Reduces Military Commitments to European Allies

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has stated that the United States will focus on its own defense, providing only “limited” support to European allies.

In the revised National Defense Strategy released on Friday, the US Department of War said European NATO members must play a key role in protecting themselves and providing military aid to Ukraine.

“Although we are and will remain engaged in Europe, we must – and will – prioritize defending the US Homeland and deterring China,” the document reads.

The Pentagon said the US will focus on its own defense, giving limited support to Europe: “The Department will therefore incentivize and enable NATO allies to take primary responsibility for Europe’s conventional defense with critical but more limited US support,” including Ukraine, “Europe’s responsibility first and foremost.”

The revised strategy notes President Donald Trump’s efforts to push NATO members to increase defense spending and rely less on Washington.

NATO chief Mark Rutte recently credited Trump with strengthening the alliance. “He has forced us in Europe to step up, to face the consequences that we have to take care of more of our own defense,” Rutte told Fox News on Wednesday.

At the same time, many European officials have criticized Trump’s threats to annex Greenland from Denmark, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas calling his stance “a big blow” to transatlantic relations.

The Pentagon said it would provide Trump with “credible options” to secure access to “key terrain” in Greenland and the Panama Canal, which he has also sought to annex.