The Wounded on Their Day: Stronger in Spirit, Lasting in Impact

By Al-Ahed News

“Stronger in Spirit” is not just a slogan casually launched by the Al-Jarha Foundation [Foundation for the Wounded] for the 2026 – 1447 AH Resistant Wounded Day. It is the culmination of a long journey that transformed wounds into a source of strength. It signifies a conscious shift from the stage of recovery to a stage of existential resilience, where the wounded becomes a living witness that pain cultivates fortitude and reshapes the ability to rise again.

This year’s Wounded Day comes bearing a reality that cannot be ignored, says Hajj Jawad Qassem, Director of Media and Public Relations at the Al-Jarha Foundation, in an interview with Al-Ahed. It is a reality forged by wounds that endured and refused to break, wounds that have become a secret source of resilience for each of us. This stage required a deliberate approach based on structured support rather than temporary response—a path leading to recovery and laying the foundation for stronger, more sustainable resilience. Here, the role of the Wounded Foundation stands out, alongside the will of the wounded who, despite their injuries, have risen to uphold the nation.

The Al-Jarha Foundation embodies a specialized, institutional path that has spanned four decades of national and humanitarian commitment. Since its inception in 1984, it has carried a comprehensive vision aimed at caring for the wounded and transforming the challenges imposed by wars and attacks into real opportunities to enhance resilience, both individually and socially, as Qassem explains. He adds: “The Foundation was never merely a care framework; it has been an ongoing project to reproduce strength from the heart of pain, relying on the will of wounded individuals who refuse to break.”

He continues: “In the context of embodying this stage, and within a media approach suited to current conditions, building on the path launched with the previous campaign under the slogan ‘We’ve Recovered,’ which documented the post-physical pain stage of the pager massacre and the recovery process—and its effect in inspiring determination through the wounded’s recovery—came the slogan for Wounded Day 2026 – 1447 AH. It represents a natural continuation of that path: recovery and resilience, through which determination strengthens and the journey proceeds at its best.”

In this context, Qassem explains that the slogan “Stronger in Spirit” [literally, stronger in backbone] redefines wounds as a transformative entity, moving from being a mark of loss to an active element in building resilience. Here, “backbone” is understood not merely as the body, but as a faith-driven, resistant structure, strengthened by experience rather than despite it. The phrase gains its highest significance from its appearance in the final address of the Leader of the Nation’s Martyrs in 2024, within the framework of reframing pain as part of a project of resilience and continuity—giving the slogan cultural depth and a coherent narrative, rather than serving merely as the title of a media campaign.

According to Qassem, adopting this slogan for Wounded Day 2026 – 1447 AH reinforces the transition in discourse from recovery to existential resilience and establishes a media vision that sees the wounded as living witnesses: when wounds are carried consciously, they transform into strength; when recounted honestly, they become an active, unbroken memory.

Thus, the slogan marks a stage that goes beyond recovery toward consolidation, declaring that the wounded—through what they have borne and overcome—stand at the heart of the journey: stronger in spirit, lasting in impact.