Trump: Massive US Fleet Headed Toward Iran

folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington is closely “watching” Iran, effectively reviving threats of military action against the Islamic Republic over its response to recent unrest.

The US president has repeatedly threatened Iran with possible military action, telling protesters that “help is on its way.” He appeared to tone down his rhetoric last weekend, claiming he had “convinced” himself not to attack Iran.

On Friday, however, Trump once again warned Tehran of closely “watching” the situation in the country but would “rather not see anything happen” there.

“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction… and maybe we won’t have to use it… we have a lot of ships heading in that direction, just in case,” Trump told reporters while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One.

While the Pentagon has not confirmed Trump’s statements on the fleet movements, multiple media reports have indicated that the aircraft carrier group led by USS Abraham Lincoln has been sent to the Middle East from the South China Sea. The group and associated vessels are currently in the Indian Ocean.

Apart from that, multiple aviation monitoring resources have reported movement of additional warplanes and support aircraft, including air tankers, to the US bases in the region. Such redeployments have been interpreted by some experts as signs of a looming military action against Tehran.

Iran Washington DonaldTrump UnitedStates

