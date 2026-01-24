Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Public Furious After ICE Flies Toddler Against Court Order

Public Furious After ICE Flies Toddler Against Court Order
folder_openUnited States access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Federal immigration agents seized a two-year-old girl and her father in Minneapolis on Thursday and flew them to Texas, according to The Guardian citing court records and the family’s lawyers, in a move widely condemned by civil rights advocates.

The father, identified in court filings as Elvis Joel TE, and his two-year-old daughter were seized returning from a store, and despite a judge’s release order, were flown to a Texas detention facility.

Immigration officials later flew the father and two-year-old back to Minnesota; the child was released to her mother, while the father remains detained, with lawyer Irina Vaynerman calling the ordeal “truly unimaginable” and “beyond words.

Kira Kelley, a lawyer for the family, told The Guardian that immigration agents entered their home without a warrant, smashed the father’s car window with the toddler inside, and refused to let him hand her to her mother; after an emergency petition, a Minnesota federal judge barred their transfer and ordered the girl released, citing her “risk of irreparable harm” and lack of criminal history.

Despite court orders, officials flew the father and daughter to Texas; the father has a pending asylum case, and the child has lived in Minneapolis since birth, lawyers said, while the Department of Homeland Security [DHS] did not explain the transfer.

DHS said agents were on a “targeted enforcement operation” when they identified Elvis Joel TE, calling him an “illegal immigrant” who allegedly reentered the US and drove erratically with a child; the department claimed the mother refused to take the toddler, so agents “took care of the child.”

Vaynerman rejected that account, saying agents prevented the father from returning his daughter to the home.

A crowd gathered during the arrest, and DHS said agents used “crowd control measures,” including chemicals and flashbangs.

The incident came two days after ICE detained five-year-old Liam Ramos, prompting lawyer Irina Vaynerman to call the case horrific and warn of lasting psychological harm, while criticizing DHS’s rapid out-of-state transfers as terrorizing.

The family’s lawyers are seeking a court order to block such transfers and protect detainees with pending habeas petitions, denouncing the process as unimaginably cruel.

migrants DonaldTrump UnitedStates Minnesota

Comments

  1. Related News
Public Furious After ICE Flies Toddler Against Court Order

Public Furious After ICE Flies Toddler Against Court Order

4 hours ago
Trump: Massive US Fleet Headed Toward Iran

Trump: Massive US Fleet Headed Toward Iran

5 hours ago
Pentagon Strategy: Focus to Homeland, China Threat Downgraded

Pentagon Strategy: Focus to Homeland, China Threat Downgraded

6 hours ago
Pentagon Reduces Military Commitments to European Allies

Pentagon Reduces Military Commitments to European Allies

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 24-01-2026 Hour: 04:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sheikh Qassem: Some among us achieve martyrdom and triumph by passing the torch of dignity to their brothers and families.
Sheikh Qassem: You recover from your wounds because you are people of faith and truth. As long as we follow the path of Karbala, Imam Hussein, and the line of Hezbollah, we are always victorious.
Sheikh Qassem: With this resistance, the land will remain with its people and the homeland will remain for its sons.