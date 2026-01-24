UNRWA Warns: ’Israeli’ Aggression Pushes WB Into Deepest Crisis in Decades

By Staff, Agencies

The occupied West Bank is facing its gravest humanitarian crisis since 1967, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] has warned, as "Israeli" raids on refugee camps drive mass displacement and widespread destruction.

In a post on X on Friday, Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of UNRWA, said around 33,000 people remain forcibly displaced from refugee camps in the northern West Bank, a year after "Israel" launched its “Iron Wall” operation.

Lazzarini said "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] are “demolishing swathes of the camps,” leaving displaced Palestinian refugees pushed deeper into poverty as UNRWA teams struggle to provide healthcare, education, and welfare, warning that the agency’s work depends on “continued political & financial support from member states.”

"Israeli" monitoring group "Peace Now" says over 500,000 illegal "Israeli" settlers live in the occupied West Bank, with more than 250,000 in settlements in occupied East al-Quds—settlements the UN deems illegal under international law and which Palestinians say must be halted to prevent a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, IOF claimed Palestinian farmer Jibrin Ahmad Jabr Qitt while he was working his land near Madama, south of Nablus, as raids and arrests continued across the occupied West Bank. he Palestinian Red Crescent Society [PRCS] said medics were blocked from reaching him, forces took him to an unknown location, and his body remains withheld by the occupation.

Across the occupied West Bank, IOF carried out raids that left Palestinians injured by tear gas, homes and businesses vandalized, and at least 10 people detained, with assaults and property damage reported in al-Khalil, Beit Lahm, and Nablus governorates.

In a separate incident, “Israeli” settlers vandalized al-Sheikh Mosque in Khirbet Tana, east of Nablus, and tore down fencing around nearby orchards, allowing cattle to damage Palestinian olive trees in what local officials said is part of ongoing attacks aimed at preventing displaced residents from returning.

"Israeli" authorities blocked an international education delegation from entering Palestine via al-Karama Bridge and closed the “Atara” checkpoint, a move Ramallah condemned as political isolation.

Since October 2023, IOF have intensified aggression in the West Bank, raising checkpoints to 916 and claiming over 1,100 Palestinians, injuring nearly 11,000, and detaining around 21,000.