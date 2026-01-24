Please Wait...

FBI Supervisor Resigns After Pressure to Halt Probe into ICE Agent’s Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An FBI supervisor involved in investigating the killing of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] agent in Minneapolis has resigned following internal pressure.

Tracee Mergen stepped down from her role at the FBI’s Minneapolis field office after leadership in Washington pushed her to abandon a civil rights investigation into the actions of ICE officer Jonathan Ross.

Good, an unarmed mother of three, was shot and killed earlier this month when Ross fired at her at close range. Federal authorities initially claimed Good had attempted to run the agent over with her vehicle, a narrative echoed by President Donald Trump and other administration officials, some of whom labeled her a “domestic terrorist.”

However, independent video analysis later contradicted those claims, showing that Good appeared to be trying to flee from armed agents rather than threatening them. The FBI declined to comment on Mergen’s resignation.

The case has sparked widespread outrage and daily protests in Minneapolis, with demonstrators demanding the removal of ICE from the city. Thousands marched through downtown despite freezing temperatures, while local officials strongly criticized the agency’s presence. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly condemned ICE, telling agents to leave the city.

Mergen’s resignation adds to growing controversy over the "Justice Department’s" handling of the case and has intensified calls for accountability and transparency in the federal response to Good’s killing.

fbi UnitedStates Minneapolis

