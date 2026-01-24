Iran Arrests 148 Riot Ringleaders in Hamedan Over Foreign-Backed Unrest

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian security forces have identified and arrested 148 riot ringleaders involved in the recent foreign-backed unrest in the western province of Hamedan.

According to the Hamedan Province Intelligence Department, those detained are linked to the “Israeli” entity, international terrorist networks, and groups engaged in the production and distribution of hand grenades and Molotov cocktails.

Officials said one of the terrorists, who had entered Hamedan from a neighboring province with premeditated intent to cause destruction, fled the area after killing a security officer and went into hiding in a county in Tehran Province.

He was later arrested in a joint intelligence and operational mission carried out by police with the cooperation of the public. Authorities added that the individual has a criminal record, including convictions for kidnapping and intentional assault.

Security forces also identified and arrested several individuals involved in the brutal attack on Basij members in Hamedan, as well as those responsible for a cowardly assault on an elderly passerby in the city of Nahavand.

In addition, two teams tasked with producing and distributing Molotov cocktails among field elements of the riots were uncovered. Five members of these teams have been arrested so far, and a large cache of ready-to-use Molotov cocktails along with manufacturing equipment was seized.

Intelligence forces further captured three four-person teams acting as scene managers and leaders in the destruction of public and private property and vehicles, along with two foreign nationals, an element linked to “Israel,” and a team connected to an international terrorist network.

The unrest followed a wave of peaceful protests sparked by economic hardships caused and intensified by years of Western sanctions. Authorities said that while the protesters’ demands were recognized as legitimate, the demonstrations were later hijacked by rioters backed by American and “Israeli” leaders, who openly called for vandalism and disorder.

Officials added that some mercenaries were armed, trained, and recruited by US and “Israeli” intelligence agencies to incite violence, damage public property, and kill civilians and members of the security forces.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said a total of 3,117 people lost their lives during the riots. It added that 2,427 of those killed were innocent civilians and security personnel, noting that many of the martyrs were bystanders and protesters shot dead by organized terrorist elements.