Sudan’s Conflict Leaves Millions of Children Out of School for Nearly 500 Days

By Staff, Agencies

Ongoing fighting in Sudan has kept at least 8 million children out of school for almost 500 days since April 2023, according to a report by Save the Children.

The NGO described the situation as “one of the world’s longest school closures,” warning that the conflict has severely disrupted education across the country.

In a statement released Thursday, Save the Children said that more than 8 million children—nearly half of Sudan’s 17 million school-aged population—have spent about 484 days without access to classrooms. Many schools have shut down entirely, while others have been damaged by fighting or converted into shelters for displaced families, leaving children without safe learning environments.

Data from Sudan’s education cluster cited by the organization shows that North Darfur has been hit the hardest, with only 3% of more than 1,100 schools currently operating. School access is also limited in West Kordofan, South Darfur and West Darfur, where just 15%, 13% and 27% of schools are open, respectively.

The report noted that many teachers have gone unpaid for months, undermining morale and prompting some to leave the profession. Save the Children warned that without urgent funding for teachers’ salaries, learning spaces and basic supplies, Sudan’s education system risks total collapse.

Save the Children International CEO Inger Ashing stressed that education is critical for children’s protection, saying it helps shield them from exploitation, early marriage, and recruitment into armed groups, while also offering stability and hope for the future.

The United Nations estimates that around 13 million people have been displaced since fighting began between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The war has also deepened poverty, with Sudan’s minister of human resources and social welfare stating that about 23 million people—roughly 71% of the population—now live below the poverty line.

Humanitarian agencies have also warned of widespread food insecurity. As of September, around 21.2 million people were facing acute food shortages, particularly in areas such as Al Fashir and Kadugli, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.